Want to know what’s wrong with local government? Too few people are involved.
And that is understandable. We are all busy. We have jobs, families, hobbies. By the time you get through with work — whether that is taking care of the kids or parents or trekking over the hill to the office — you might have precious little juice left for that city council meeting. You are both forgiven for feeling that way and encouraged to make time.
Later this month, San Mateo County is offering what it calls the Civics 101 Academy. The idea is to introduce you to the people and affairs of local government. The initial meeting includes a visit from County Executive Officer Mike Callagy, and for nine consecutive Wednesdays participants will gather in Redwood City to hear from various department heads on topics including health, public safety, human services, parks, public finance, sustainability and the courts.
Similar educational opportunities have been offered through the good offices of both the cities of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay. And recently local governments have been adding “listening sessions” with the stated intent of hearing constituent priorities before simply spending your money.
Now, we know these efforts are as much about marketing as good government. There is an element of co-optation here. Nothing would make bureaucrats happier than to explain their positions before a crisis and see a roomful of friendly faces nod along. It’s the same reason police departments offer “ride-alongs” and schools invite community leaders to be “principals for a day.” They do want to introduce you to the realities of their day-to-day; they also want to introduce you to the realities of what they can’t do day to day.
Still, these intersections of local leadership and the people they serve are important. More of us should get involved with local government and do so before the pothole on our street finally makes us angry enough to wave a sign at a city council meeting.
While we all go on about national politics, it’s largely local government that makes the decisions that directly affect our lives. Agencies in the county decide what gets built, which roads are repaired, how our kids' schools are funded, how many cops are on our streets. They do this work without much input from the vast majority of citizens. And most of those who run for council, who sit on appointed boards, who show up to speak at meetings are white, relatively wealthy and older than the average resident. Want to know why there isn’t enough child care or why there was so little interest in farmworkers before Jan. 23? Look at who is in the room when decisions are being made.
The good news is you can get involved and make a real difference where it counts most — right here at home. You can start with Civics 101 Academy or simply go to the next school board or planning commission meeting. And bring a friend. That is how change begins.
