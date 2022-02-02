Now we’re cooking with gas. … But should we?
A study conducted by Stanford researchers and published last week in the journal Environmental Science and Technology concludes that our gas cooktops and stoves may be as likely to poison us as anything we might fry in bacon grease and butter.
The study measured methane and other emissions from stoves in 53 homes in seven California counties and was conducted in 2020 and 2021. The study was conducted in Airbnb kitchens, including several in San Mateo County, and measured emissions from Kenmore, GE, Whirlpool, Viking and other popular appliances.
The news was not good. These researchers found potentially harmful levels of methane released from the appliances even when they were not in use, in so called “steady-state-off.” In fact, three-quarters of the methane emissions came when the cook surfaces were not in use, and that was due to tiny, imperceptible leaks in the pipes. Since our stoves are off more than on as a general rule, more methane manages to escape during that downtime, but they are emitting harmful gas right when being switched on as well as when running.
So what’s the big deal?
Forty million U.S. homes use gas stoves, including 6 in 10 homes in California. The methane released from all these stoves harms the environment. The researchers say that, over 20 years, annual methane emissions from gas stoves alone (to say nothing of gas water heaters and other household appliances) have a climate impact comparable to the annual carbon dioxide emissions from 500,000 cars.
It gets worse. The leaky gas lines also produce a number of harmful gases, including nitrogen oxide, which can trigger respiratory ailments like asthma and difficulty breathing, as well as carbon dioxide and formaldehyde.
Many of us could mitigate our personal health issues — if not the sickness of the planet generally — by using the hood designed to whisk gases away from the kitchen. Except that we don’t. The researchers found that we use the vent less than half the time the appliance is working and probably not at all while it’s off, and gases are simply leaking into our indoor air.
Contrary to what you might think, it didn’t matter whether the appliances were top of the line or brand-new. They all seemed to leak at their own chosen pace.
The study also suggests that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency vastly underestimates the problem and notes that it provides no standard for acceptable gas emissions in the home due to stoves.
The matter is timely as cities like Half Moon Bay contemplate banning gas in the home in the future. Many have complained, citing both the cost of new appliances and a general distaste for government regulation of this kind. Which is understandable. Perhaps public opinion would change if we knew these appliances were poisoning our own kitchens, which are perhaps the most sacred gathering spots for our families.
Read the study here: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.1c04707
The biggest fattest target for a our PC CC should be....drum roll please........Cucurbita Pepo, AKA, the pumpkin.
Pumpkins are a horrible waste of resources and a massive contributor to methane emissions. Most of the pumpkins sold on the Coastside are grown in the central valley. massive quantities of water are used to irrigate these useless ornamental gourds that are located in dessert.
When ripened, these global warmers are trucked all the way from Modesto and points farther East, to local pumpkin patches. Then folks from the other side of the hill, some of them from Modesto, flock here to have an authentic pumpkin buying experience. Think of all the CO2 that this ridiculously inefficient system of distributing what will hopefully end up in a landfill.
And I do mean hopefully. For you see, when a Cucurbita Pepo decomposes, (AKA the pumpkin rots), what do you think happens? Would it surprise you to find out all those wasted gourds you see in the fields during the month of November are emitting Methane?
Yep. Methane. Tons and tons of Methane. Methane that according to the Editor, is poisoning the very air we breath! Who knew!! Now you do!!! -- https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/pumpkin-smash-events-held-all-over-chicago-to-keep-methane-gas-producing-pumpkins-out-of-landfills
But it gets worse, dumber and even dare I say, hypocritical. We celebrate the despicable practice of growing gigantic pumpkins. We invite hundreds of thousands of people to drive over the hill, spewing massive amounts of evil gas from their tail pipes as they idle in stop and go traffic. Those people wader around town drinking wine and beer, while over indulging in gas inducing food. The results of the gorging are all too predictable. More releases of Methane Gas.
Yes folks, we have a Methane problem and that problem is the Cucurbita Pepo!! What should our PC CC do about it? -- https://www.homefortheharvest.com/green-pumpkins/
