Local elected representatives of government agencies organized to serve the people who pay the bills should hold their public meetings at a time that is most convenient to constituents. And that time is not 10 a.m. on a Wednesday when most of the rest of us are working for a living.
While that seems obvious, the simple statement of fact appears to be lost on the San Mateo County Harbor Commission, which unanimously voted to change the time of its meetings from the already inconvenient time of 1 p.m. on third Wednesdays to an even less convenient time of 10 a.m. on third Wednesdays. If you are routinely available at that time you are either retired from gainful employment, a newspaper reporter required to attend or a harbor official who is paid to be there.
The change was prompted by Virginia Chang Kiraly’s service on another commission. By virtue of her Harbor Commission post, she was appointed to the Local Agency Formation Commission board, which meets in Redwood City at 2:30 p.m. on the same day as the Harbor Commission, proving that LAFCo doesn’t really want any public participation either. It would have been difficult if not impossible to attend both meetings, so the Harbor Commission had a chance to do the right thing and move its meeting to a weeknight when more taxpayers are home from work and able to participate. But that’s not what happened.
The vast majority of Coastside governing boards meet in the evening. It allows elected representatives to keep day jobs (thereby encouraging qualified candidates of all ages to run), but it also recognizes that most of us have something pressing to do at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday. Here’s a partial list of government agencies serving the coast that hold their meetings after 5 p.m. — because that is most convenient for you: Half Moon Bay and Pacifica city councils, the two city’s planning commissions, the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside, Coastside County Water District, Granada Community Services District, Montara Water and Sanitary District, Midcoast Community Council, North Coast County Water District, North County Fire Authority and the Agricultural Advisory Committee.
There are a couple of other relevant agencies that meet during the day. The Coastside Fire Protection District board meets at 4 p.m., and the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. on alternate Tuesdays. Neither of which is ideal, but we can imagine taking off early from work to make a 4 p.m. meeting and the Board of Supervisors is a different animal and often meets for hours on end.
This isn’t Watergate. It’s not an outrage that the Harbor Commission chose convenience for itself and staff over the needs of constituents in this instance. But it is telling.
The heat is coming: The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for southern parts of San Mateo County for the weekend of July 15 and 16. It likely won’t be the last such warning this summer.
The county issued a press release full of common-sense suggestions — use sunscreen, wear “loose-fitting clothing,” drink lots of water. It also separately suggested that Coastside parks like Pillar Point Bluff might be a good alternative to bayside recreation spots. Another release noted that Huddart, Memorial and Sam McDonald parks offer shady retreats in the foothills that might take the edge of the heat.
Good tips that, if followed, will put more visitors on the coast further stressing roads and services. We’re not sure helpful suggestions are sufficient given the existential nature of climate change. Perhaps we need cooling centers to be open more often, water distribution points and other help staying cool as things heat up.
— Clay Lambert
