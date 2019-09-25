If you are black and in San Mateo County, you are eight times more likely to be arrested than your white neighbor. For a variety of complex reasons, our county is second only to San Francisco County in California in terms of the racial disparity of those arrested. It’s time we all asked ourselves why that might be.
The shocking facts come from the Public Policy Institute of California, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that does peer-reviewed research into the state’s challenges. The report, titled “Key Factors in Arrest Trends and Differences in California’s Counties” looks at data from 2014 to 2016 in the state’s 49 most populous counties. It shows a chasm separating the experiences of white and black people who encounter our criminal justice system, and helps to explain why so many African American people feel targeted by the system.
Before anyone leaps to conclusions, the study’s authors are clear that the data does not support a causal inference of implicit bias by law enforcement, but rather “strongly suggests that many factors outside the direct control and discretion of law enforcement officers greatly influence county arrest rates.” Poverty and affluence, the share of college graduates, jail capacity and myriad variables contribute to this disparity. (Interestingly, the study observed very little disparity in the rates of arrest for Latino and white people.)
The truth is we all carry some responsibility for what we literally see here in black and white. For example, and perhaps counterintuitively, the report notes a correlation between seemingly positive community attributes like higher education and affluence and the disparity of arrest rates. In other words, those of us in richer, more well-educated communities like ours are most likely to arrest black people at far higher rates than whites. It is likely true, as San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos says in our news story on Page 4A, that bad actors come to more wealthy communities to commit crimes. But our bias also plays a role. We too often call the police when we see an unfamiliar brown face in the neighborhood. We follow black women as they shop in our stores. We still cross the street when a black man approaches.
Lately, we’ve read high-profile cases of politicians elsewhere who donned blackface because doing so apparently seemed funny to them at the time. We’ve seen misguided people chanting racist slogans and carrying torches through the streets of places like Charlottesville, Va. We’ve witnessed shocking police over-reaction, such as last year’s killing of Chinedu Valentine Okobi in Millbrae, with a stun gun, after he jaywalked across El Camino. We congratulate Bolanos for including implicit bias training for deputies this year, but it’s a mistake to think of racism as a problem with renegade cops and backward rednecks.
African Americans are eight times more likely to be arrested than whites in San Mateo County. Let that sink all the way in. Then let’s all take a long look in the mirror.
