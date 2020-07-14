Over the last four months, much talk has centered around reopening bars, beaches and barbershops. Comparatively little has been said about how to educate our children through a pandemic. It’s a sad statement about our priorities as Americans.
This week, Cabrillo Unified School District officials step into that breach and will unveil a detailed, complex plan to get children back to school. The plan is outlined in more than 80 slides to be discussed at Thursday’s school board meeting, which will of course be conducted remotely. The school year would begin with a week of staff preparation, continue with all students learning at home for a time, and progress with a phased reopening of classrooms until — hopefully on some blessed day — all of our children are back to learning together in the presence of their qualified teachers.
It is all subject to the trajectory of coronavirus infections and what at times seem to be conflicting and confounding decisions at the state and county
levels.
Whatever actually happens in that second week of August, the local school board, staff, teachers and parents deserve credit for a process that follows the best traditions of representative democracy. Families have been asked by survey whether they prefer full days in the classroom or some hybrid model. There have been a dozen focus group meetings led by a steering committee of 30 stakeholders. Every one of them has the best interest of students at heart.
Their efforts come amid a complete lack of leadership from federal authorities like Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who said on CNN on Sunday that schools should reopen as soon as possible before adding, “Schools should do what’s right at that time, for their students, for their situation.” That is no help whatsoever and typical. By now we know that if a plan requires more thought than a midnight tweet it’s beyond the people running the federal government.
So, school districts are going it alone, deciding on their own how to keep our children safe while preparing them to lead
in the future. The state’s largest school districts — in Los
Angeles and San Diego —
will do their best to teach all
children remotely this fall. Meanwhile, in neighboring Orange County, the local board of education is recommending in-person classes from the get-go — incredibly without masks or social-distancing procedures. Of course, all of this is likely to change a half-dozen times before school actually begins.
There is no aspect of our emergence from this sad time that is more important than the reopening of our public schools. It would seem obvious that the top priority is keeping kids and school staff as safe as possible until a vaccine renders the novel coronavirus manageable. But the proper education of the next generation is a very close second priority.
Let’s acknowledge that distance learning is not working for all. Some Coastside kids don’t have reliable home internet or parents with the time and ability to teach. Some live in crowded conditions that distract from lessons. And the social interaction of school is as important as the ABCs.
We owe a debt of gratitude to local educators who are stepping up, leaning on the best available science and making crucial decisions that balance educational goals with the reality of our times. Many will question details of the plan, but you can hardly fault the effort.
On the Coastside, amid deadly health concerns, an ongoing salary dispute with teachers, and economic cliff ahead, Cabrillo leaders — administrators, teachers and parents — are proving up to the moment.
— Clay Lambert
