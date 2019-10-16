Where to begin?
Let’s start with this: We are grateful that we in Northern California were not plagued last week with the kind of sweeping wildfires that devastated parts of California in recent years. Whatever the inconveniences throughout PG&E’s planned power shutdown, it pales in comparison to the life-altering series of events that have come to places like Santa Rosa, Paradise and Porter Ranch. May we get better at preventing these terrifying events in the years to come.
Whatever motives may drive corporate and goverment action related to power generation, we know that every Californian grieves for the losses suffered due to wildfire.
It is only in that somber light that we consider the power shutoff, the level of planning that preceded it, and the aftermath. If we are critical of the underlying motives and results, we are not criticizing the stated goals: to lessen the spread of killer wildfires amid a changing climate.
That said, Coastsiders — Californians — deserve much, much better than what they endured last week.
The timing: PG&E said our power would blink off Wednesday morning. Then noon that day. Or maybe between 8 and 10 p.m. When it finally came for most at 11:30 p.m., the power outage was almost anticlimactic. To be charitable, we understand the power company was trying to give precisely timed information to customers and to keep the lights on as long as possible. Given the vagaries of weather and wind and apparently the company’s ability to control its own equipment, perhaps a better strategy would be to tell the entire region it is liable to lose power in a given window of time rather than trying to hit a bullseye and instead missing the board.
The tunnels: The indecision with respect to closing the Devil’s Slide tunnels is the most vexing part of last week’s events. Given assurances made earlier this year by state and local agencies — including PG&E and Caltrans — that they would better coordinate information about such closures, the dithering last week is completely unacceptable. On Oct. 8, Caltrans told the world in no uncertain terms the tunnels would be closed. We were told CHP was standing by to escort emergency runs through the tunnel if necessary. Overnight the state transportation agency claimed it was spiriting enormous generators to the scene to ensure the gigantic vent fans continued to operate and that the roadway stayed open. Then, the CHP among other official sources, claimed Caltrans and PG&E heroically “rerouted” power (we’re not making this up) in order to keep the tunnels open. Until we hear more, we think it’s much more likely that state transportation officials merely realized that power came from the Pacifica side, and closing the tunnels wouldn’t be necessary. If that is the case, official sources were not to be trusted.
The communication: Another failure. PG&E’s website mapping the outage allowed residents to plug in their address in order to know what to expect. It wasn’t working even before the power went out. The company replaced it with another site several hours into the crisis and it, too, was spotty. Predictably, public agencies were just as hit-or-miss in their communication with residents. The city of Half Moon Bay made staffers available to the press, and that helped. San Mateo County offered nothing other than seven SMC alerts over the course of two days and all they did was regurgitate what PG&E said in its statements. Caltrans was flat wrong with some of its statements.
The coordination: The power company worked with state and local agencies to provide resource centers like the one in Half Moon Bay. It was talking with state emergency officials. Occasionally, it seemed like local law enforcement was clued in to the latest. But that coordination only flickered on and off. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and CHP promised more coverage on the coast. Whatever those officers were doing, they were not largely in evidence directing traffic, which is where they were most needed.
It would be nice to know there was some public reckoning of all this, but we don’t expect it. Government will point at the power company, and executives there will be contrite in the broadest way possible. They will not assure us that they are rethinking shutdowns on a granular level. Instead, we expect another panic in a week or a month or sometime next year. We have taken for granted modern conveniences like electricity. Climate change may also change that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.