Those of us who live on the coast care deeply about “local.” We prefer locally grown food. We buy from local businesses. And we know that the best way to greet the foggy morning is with a hot cup of coffee or tea accompanied by the award-winning (and locally owned) local newspaper.
We’re lucky to be able to make that last claim.
I am a longtime business, technology and investigative journalist, and I’ve seen what happens to communities without a paper. And I’m not the only one. According to researchers from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Illinois, municipalities that lose their local newspaper spend an average of $650,000 more than their newspaper-rich counterparts on higher borrowing costs and government wages, among other things. The financial burden is ultimately passed on to taxpayers. It is only one example of many as to why having a local watchdog is critical.
For many of us on the coast, 2023 was the year we realized exactly how crucial it was to have a strong local news presence. This news organization is either the only source or the primary source of information for 60,000 San Mateo County residents when it comes to public safety issues, road closures, power outages, weather events and various health topics; public meetings, including those held by city councils, school boards, water agencies and community service district trustees; and the local impact of climate change-related issues such as sea level rise and wildfires. All of that is in addition to this outlet’s regular coverage of events, arts and school sports, coverage that is unlikely to be duplicated by another organization, as well as providing an important tool for local businesses to reach customers.
I’ve spent the past few months advising Coastside News Group on both business and editorial activities. I’m honestly astonished by what this organization is able to accomplish with modest resources. Thanks to a small but dedicated crew — there are typically only two full-time reporters, and sometimes fewer — this organization produces two weekly newspapers, a monthly magazine and regular digital content. It serves as a sort of “teaching hospital” for early-career journalists, many of whom have gone on to national roles for publications including the New York Times. The company provides employment for about a dozen individuals, mostly women, and almost all of them are San Mateo County residents.
There’s exciting new momentum internally and externally. Each publication feels fresh under Clay Lambert’s leadership in his new role as both publisher and editor-in-chief. You may have noticed that our social media accounts are particularly active and engaging of late, thanks to the work of longtime friend-of-the-paper Emma Spaeth. As you’ll read elsewhere in this paper, Coastside News Group was selected to participate in California’s inaugural journalism fellowship program, and will soon employ a multitalented and multilingual young reporter for the next two years and expand its offerings into the audio realm.
Additionally, and despite very real macroeconomic pressures, some in the community have come forward on their own to offer their support. Earlier this month, a subscriber included an extra $100 along with their renewal notice. Gestures like that allow us to further priorities like hiring more reporters, improving our website and other systems, and expanding our services, to the benefit of the entire community.
The easiest way to invest in this newspaper’s success is to become an Advocate subscriber via this link: bit.ly/news4us. For $200 a year or $390 for two years, you receive a print and digital subscription (or just a digital subscription if that’s your preference), while the rest of your contribution goes toward creating an even more vibrant news organization.
Together, let’s invest in the future of local news, for ourselves and for our neighbors.
