The Cabrillo Unified School District is in the midst of a terrible reckoning as it seeks to bail out enough water to keep its financial ship from going completely under. That was made clear again last week during a pair of budget presentations.
The situation is this: The Coastside’s largest school district is operating under a “qualified” budget status. That means the San Mateo County Department of Education has assigned an adviser to assure that the budget balances going forward. This is happening as the district forecasts deficits that could reach more than $4 million if the parcel tax fails in November. And the district makes clear that the parcel tax — which seeks $150 a year from every property owner and would essentially replace the current parcel tax — is no panacea. Even if the tax measure passes, district officials say they will be $2.5 million in the red without draconian cuts in current expenses. That is somewhat better than the worst scenarios envisioned earlier this year, but still a disheartening situation.
And what is likely to be cut? More than you may realize. One unhappy possibility is consolidating schools, and some have noted that Kings Mountain Elementary School could be the first to go.
But even closing a school might not be enough. By far, the school district’s largest expense is payroll. Fully 82 percent of the district’s nearly $37.5 million in annual expenses is tied up in employee salaries and benefits, and most of that is the result of agonizing negotiation with bargaining units. It is hard to imagine that Cabrillo will employ as many teachers, administrators and classified employees in the years to come.
District officials are blunt about what is on the table. One slide presented at Thursday’s board meeting states flatly, “Budget cuts may include … school consolidation, staffing reductions, elimination of services, outsourcing of services, other changes in services and exploring cost/service transfers to partner organizations …” None of that will improve the educational opportunities of students on the coast.
All of which may leave us at a turning point on the Coastside. Reasonable people can argue the merits of cutting government budgets, including those for schools. Whether to replace sewer pipes or pave roads or provide recreational opportunities is rightly a matter for community debate. But slashing into the education of our children will hurt the coast in ways we cannot fathom — and for years to come.
The economy of the future will not favor those who matriculate through substandard public schools. It’s increasingly difficult to earn a living wage without 21st century skills. Programs like computer coding, graphic design and the other modern jobs of Silicon Valley cost money to implement.
Cabrillo Unified schools are vital to the success of the coast generally. Their current financial state is the worst news of the year.
CA is funding schools at 2008 levels with no accounting for regional cost of living variances...as such CUSD is being crushed under the weight of Bay Area expenses. Changes need to come from Sacramento and every Coastside resident should be calling their reps mad as heck about the lack of k-12 education funding for districts like ours who rely on state funding to operate. It should be noted that the possibility of closing Kong’s Mountain would far from close the budget deficit. With only three teachers, two part time support staff and no principal the district would still need to cut upwards of $2million beyond KM to close the huge gap.
The district shared a stat at this meeting that I think is important. CUSD is funded at about $10,500/student/year. This is nearly identical to Barstow Unified School District. Very low income in Barstow is a family of four making less than $33,000/year. In San Mateo County, very low income is less than $73,000 for the same family. You can’t pay teachers in these two areas the same, because the cost of living is so dramatically different. Yet, that’s the states approach to funding education right now. Shame on me for not knowing this stuff earlier, but we should all be furious with the state, as said above.
"CUSD is funded at about $10,500/student/year."
Lets do some math.
Assuming each Teacher has 25 students, 25 @ 10,500 works out to $262,000 of revenue per teacher per year.
In the NFL and MBL players take right around 50% of league revenue per year. I figure a teacher is worth at least as much as a pro athlete when it comes to such things so I figure the teachers much be getting 50% of the revenue they generate for the CUSD.
Thus teachers should be making, with benefits of course, $131,000 per year. That sounds fair to me. Consider that the average pay and goodies for a Senior Software Engineer is around $125,000 per year: -- https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Job=Senior_Software_Engineer/Salary
Be it Barstow, Barstool, or Half Moon Bay, a family of four can get by on $131,,000 per year with health care for everybody in the family included, I assume. Slap me silly if I assume wrong.
With teachers taking home the same percentage of league revenue as do professional athletes, that would leave $131,000 dollars per class room to pay for the bond holders, the lights, and the administrative overhead.
My numbers probably need some adjustments . For example, does the $10,500 number per student include revenue from bonds? My math is based on the fact that it does. If the bond money is in addition to the $10,500 number, the $131,000 my math assigns to all costs incurred per classroom per year, would go substantially further.
So........how much of the $262,000 per year of revenue generated by each CUSD teacher goes to the teachers?
Now what I don't know is
