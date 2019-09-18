  1. Home
The Cabrillo Unified School District is in the midst of a terrible reckoning as it seeks to bail out enough water to keep its financial ship from going completely under. That was made clear again last week during a pair of budget presentations.

The situation is this: The Coastside’s largest school district is operating under a “qualified” budget status. That means the San Mateo County Department of Education has assigned an adviser to assure that the budget balances going forward. This is happening as the district forecasts deficits that could reach more than $4 million if the parcel tax fails in November. And the district makes clear that the parcel tax — which seeks $150 a year from every property owner and would essentially replace the current parcel tax — is no panacea. Even if the tax measure passes, district officials say they will be $2.5 million in the red without draconian cuts in current expenses. That is somewhat better than the worst scenarios envisioned earlier this year, but still a disheartening situation.

And what is likely to be cut? More than you may realize. One unhappy possibility is consolidating schools, and some have noted that Kings Mountain Elementary School could be the first to go.

But even closing a school might not be enough. By far, the school district’s largest expense is payroll. Fully 82 percent of the district’s nearly $37.5 million in annual expenses is tied up in employee salaries and benefits, and most of that is the result of agonizing negotiation with bargaining units. It is hard to imagine that Cabrillo will employ as many teachers, administrators and classified employees in the years to come.

District officials are blunt about what is on the table. One slide presented at Thursday’s board meeting states flatly, “Budget cuts may include … school consolidation, staffing reductions, elimination of services, outsourcing of services, other changes in services and exploring cost/service transfers to partner organizations …” None of that will improve the educational opportunities of students on the coast.

All of which may leave us at a turning point on the Coastside. Reasonable people can argue the merits of cutting government budgets, including those for schools. Whether to replace sewer pipes or pave roads or provide recreational opportunities is rightly a matter for community debate. But slashing into the education of our children will hurt the coast in ways we cannot fathom — and for years to come.

The economy of the future will not favor those who matriculate through substandard public schools. It’s increasingly difficult to earn a living wage without 21st century skills. Programs like computer coding, graphic design and the other modern jobs of Silicon Valley cost money to implement.

Cabrillo Unified schools are vital to the success of the coast generally. Their current financial state is the worst news of the year.

