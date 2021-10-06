We’d like to take a point of privilege to address legislation of particular importance to news reporters like those at the Tribune and across the state. Two bills are on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk now.
First, we’d like to ask your support for Senate Bill 98. It would clarify the rights of journalists at protest scenes across California. It would prohibit officers from assaulting, interfering with or obstructing a journalist who is covering a protest or demonstration for the benefit of a more informed populace. It also allows a journalist who has been detained to speak to a supervisor immediately, to immediately challenge detention and avoid being hauled off to jail on the spot.
Why now? The events of the last year crystalized the need for some protection. More than 50 journalists in California reported being targeted by law enforcement in 2020 and, according to the First Amendment Coalition, a disproportionate number of them were people of color.
SB 98 has the support of the First Amendment Coalition, the California News Publishers Association, California Black Media and other media organizations.
Lastly, we would also like to urge support for SB 16, which would expand access to records relating to excessive force complaints against officers, unlawful arrest and other misconduct. There is simply no reason why public employees with guns should be allowed to conduct their business in the dark.
To ask the governor to sign these important bills, visit https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/.
Thank you.
— Clay Lambert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.