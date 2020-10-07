Sometimes it seems there are more elected officials than voters on the coast given the preponderance of water authorities, advisory boards and special districts in our largely rural and exurban area. But the Half Moon Bay City Council carries special weight among them, since it leads the Coastside’s only incorporated town.
That is why the one contested race for a seat on the council — pitting current Mayor Adam Eisen and longtime resident Joaquin Jimenez — is so important. After careful consideration, we think you should vote for Jimenez for the seat in District 3, which encompasses much of the south end of the downtown area.
Jimenez is a political newcomer, but he is well known throughout the city and across the coast. He has lived on the Coastside since childhood, attended Cabrillo Unified schools and later worked for them through the Hatch Elementary School immersion program. For 15 years, he was employed by the San Mateo County Probation Department, helping people transition to a better life. He now works as a community liaison for Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, the Half Moon Bay-based Latin culture and services organization that has grown in importance during the pandemic.
Jimenez is passionate about preserving his heritage and promoting the interests of people with similar backgrounds. And that is the root of why we endorse him for Half Moon Bay City Council. Jimenez is among our community’s most tireless advocates for working families. You see him delivering personal protective equipment to farmworkers, handing out food at open pantries, standing with protesters who demand a more just society. Current protests aren’t academic concerns for him. Jimenez has been profiled by law enforcement on the basis of his skin color. He will bring to the council a perspective it has never had and sometimes resisted.
The U.S. Census shows that, like Jimenez, nearly a third of Half Moon Bay’s 12,000 residents are Latino. More than half of our public-school children share his heritage. Yet, Latino elected representatives are still pioneers, representing their community within a community in ways that are profound to the next generation of leaders.
We are not suggesting you vote for Jimenez because he was born with brown skin. We are suggesting that people who look like him feel invited to participate in civic affairs and that the rest of us consider their involvement integral to our collective strength. Jimenez isn’t just the Latino candidate; he’s the candidate best positioned to understand and represent people in the city who have never been represented like this.
This is not to say we have no confidence in Eisen. He has served the city well and he would continue to do so. He is a man of integrity with a business insight that will be missed. He has been a real leader through the pandemic. Our only real point of contention in our interview was his suggestion that Half Moon Bay needed more San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies — to direct traffic. (Jimenez seemed more sensitive to the national moment, suggesting trained social service workers respond to emergencies when the particular call suggests more nuance than a gun and a badge.)
Jimenez will bring a fresh perspective to City Hall.
— Editorial board
Did we elect Naomi Patridge because she was a Pacific Islander? No. Did we elect Mike Ferriera because of his Portuguese heritage? No. Then why would we elect someone because he's Hispanic?
That would be racist.
Yet the Review encourages us to vote based on race!
Sorry but we don't need to coddle people from certain countries with certain skin tones. The idea that they can't be successful on their own is called the soft racism of low expectations, and I don't buy into it. Everyone can succeed; Hispanics, blacks, Asians, native Americans, and Caucasians don't need their own freaking representative.
Want to be involved with your community? Great! We'd love to have you. Want to stay separate, Balkanized, and have your own little culture and language represented? Get lost.
"Want to stay separate, Balkanized, and have your own little culture and language represented? Get lost."
Is that how you feel about Portuguese members of our community when they celebrate their little culture? Have you ever, would you ever, describe the culture of Hasidic Jews as being little? Or that of Mennonites?
You are aware, I assume, that Hispanic culture has been part of California since 1769.
In case you were wondering what "systemic racism" means - here it is. If anyone thinks our traffic problem in Half Moon Bay isn't due to racial inequity, you're absolutely looking in the wrong direction. It's amazing to watch men like Mr. Ullom fixate on an issue like traffic instead of looking at the root cause and beginning to have the courage to address that. Our traffic is literally putting the inequities of the haves and have-nots, the people with comfortable access to open space resources and free, healthy public spaces versus those who have to travel to find it directly in front of us every weekend if not every day. There is no band-aid, no side-access road, no extra sheriff’s dept. resources that is going to provide a quick fix. If we have to learn anything in 2020, let’s try to learn to think bigger than to the tip of our own noses, or our own driveways. Comments like Mr. Ullom’s are embarrassing but unfortunately unsurprising. Supporting the candidacy of Mr. Jimenez and voting him into office is actually the beginning of a longer term solution. Let’s begin to chip away at the massive mountain of inequality that many of us are living on top of.
Elsie does a great job of illustrating how hard it is for anybody to discuss anything in terms other than slogans. Any argument expressed in anyway other than a sound bite opens one up to be attacked for a small part of the narrative one uses to make a point.
Traffic is the number one complaint around these parts. There is no disputing that. Is it my number one complaint? No. Other than the need for strategic planning during predictable time fames on weekends, I don't really get why people are so miffed about traffic.
I seem to have miscommunicated because Elise thinks my post is about traffic. It is not. It is about the the Review's reasoning and their need to justify it with babble.
Mr. Jimenez would make a great Councilmember. I have met him a few times. He is a funny guy and a really nice man. I have seen him speak a dozen times. He is an effective speaker. I have always found myself in agreement with his take on issues. Especially his annoyance with folks who rant about Communists. I still crack up when I remember his words and how he said them. If you know him, ask for an explanation.
Another good reason to elect Mr. Jimenez is his familiarity with the day to day tribulations that less than affluent folks, (folks like me), deal with. I love Harvey but he, like the rest of the city council, is an educated professional. He probably has forgotten how painful it is to work on ones feet for eight or more hours a day. The Debs are nice enough but their professional lives are nothing like mine. I am pretty much just a low level tech with not a single certificate. I like Adam but I don't think he will ever understand the reality for people like me.
Jimenez seems to me, more in tune with folks on my side of the tracks. Lots of White folks live on the same side of those tracks as do Brown people. I am one of them. For me it is not a Brown vs White thing. The color that matters is Green.
When it comes to housing issues, I trust Jimenez more than any of them. I know he'll put people first. I know he'll push back against the fake Progressives and Conservatives, who only care about the view from their backyards, that dominate local politics. I have seen him do it.
"It's amazing to watch men like Mr. Ullom fixate on an issue like traffic instead of looking at the root cause and beginning to have the courage to address that."
What is sad is that Elise knows so much about me based on a compound argument I made regarding the inability of those who have power to just say it. A Brown person on the council, who has lived on the other side of the tracks, is a good reason to endorse Mr. Jimenez. I don't get why the Review has to make traffic control into a racial justice issue. Nor do I get why Elise doesn't get that anything done to make traffic more fluid is in fact good for people who want to visit the coast.
Elise....you will be surprised to see just how much I agree with you when it comes to access to California's coast by the masses, if you choose to do just a little research about me. I too am skeptical of all the complaining from locals who think the Coastside belongs to them. Just as I am disgusted by "Resist Density" argument. For some reason, you fixated on one portion of my post and not the rest. You then jumped to a bunch of conclusion about "men like Mr. Ullom" based on that fixation and what you think you know.
I think many would agree that way too many people jump to way too many assumptions based on one or two paragraphs. Don't do that Elise. Bigotry comes in many flavors. I am on your side in spite of people like you.
"Let’s begin to chip away at the massive mountain of inequality that many of us are living on top of."
I live in a trailer. I have never owned a home. I have a public high school education. I have been working full time since I was 16. I am 60 and still nothing more than a gig worker. I have no 401(K). I have never ever been paid to take a vacation. My Mazda has over 240K miles and needs new tires. What mountain are you talking about? It ain't the one Mr. Jimenez and myself live on, that's for sure.
What is the number one complaint around these parts? Yep. You know it. Traffic is the number one complaint. Number one and then some.
So the Mayor suggests that resources be directed to do deal with the number one complaint the locals have and the Review finds that to be........objectionable?
"Our only real point of contention in our interview was his suggestion that Half Moon Bay needed more San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies — to direct traffic." -- The Editorial Board
Folks this is what political discourse in America has come to. The Review wants to endorse a brown person. Nothing wrong with that. Some of their logic makes sense. Brown people have a different perspective than White people. But to call Adam out for proposing a solution to the number one complaint locals have these days is indicative of how shallow the thinking of the Editorial Staff sometimes is. They need to give you a reason for their recommendations even if they have to concoct one. They simply won't state that the want a Brown person on the city council and any White person that is running for the same spot would have been objectionable.
The next time you get stuck at a green light because somebody tried to take a turn in front of you and is stuck behind traffic, remember who proposed a fix and lost points because he was not expressing so from a Brown perspective.
