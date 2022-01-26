Fire has burned through one of the most scenic areas of California. (Check calendar.) And it’s still January.
The so-called Colorado Fire, which burned near Bixby Creek in Monterey County, was whipped by weekend winds until it became a major conflagration. The flames were apparently unconcerned by the fact that it’s still the dead of winter or that a lot of rain fell in December. It was yet another sign that fire season is every season.
The fire was shocking, burning up to the Bixby Bridge on Highway 1, as iconic a coastal shot as you’ll find on Instagram. It seemed almost immediately that firefighters pegged it at 1,500 acres. Better mapping dropped that to 700 acres, and, at this writing, the fire is 35 percent contained. Only one structure had been damaged, a yurt, but Cal Fire says a fire truck had been damaged in the fight.
Even though this fire is relatively modest by modern standards in the drought-stricken Western United States, the resources necessary to put out the fire were eye-opening. Nearly 300 firefighters, three helicopters and 22 engines were involved in the fight days after it began.
About 500 Monterey County residents were forced to evacuate.
Even the normally staid National Weather Service was awed by this fire, this time of year. It noted photos on social media that “suggest some pretty surreal fire behavior given the wet (months) observed across the region.” It went on to say the drought was the equivalent of a “chronic illness” that would not allow California wildlands to recover their resiliency.
Thankfully, though those same winds whipped the San Mateo County coast over the weekend, there were no raging wildfires here. It wasn’t an entirely tranquil time; many trees toppled. Cars were damaged and powerlines came down with branches.
And all this only one week after a tsunami advisory had the entire West Coast of the United States on edge.
There is no longer any denying that past patterns — including wet winters and mild, dry summers — are exactly that: patterns from the past. Thought insurers and government agencies still rely on data to determine “100-year storm events” and the like, it’s obvious that such calculations are no longer reliable. If the Bixby Bridge can be surrounded by fire in January, all bets are off.
It wasn’t so long ago that folks argued about whether climate change was real or a man-made mirage. No more. No less than the Environmental Protection Agency notes that, in California, heat waves are more common, snow is melting earlier, and water is scarce up and down the state. Sea level could rise as much as four feet in the next century, which threatens our roads and airports and leaves hundreds of thousands more people in the path of these ever-more-frequent 100-year floods.
The weekend fire in Monterey County is a bad omen amid so many others. We all must do what we can now to forestall future developments that could cause the promise of California to go up in flames.
— Clay Lambert
