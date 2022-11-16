It’s been a busy news month at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and we’re only two weeks into November. One development gives us hope and the other is depressing beyond measure. Let’s start with that one.
On Nov. 9, a Sheriff’s deputy who is the only female member of the county’s SWAT team and a lead in the department’s sex crimes unit filed a discrimination and hostile workplace suit against the county and its law enforcement agency. You can read about the lawsuit elsewhere in today’s newspaper. The allegations would be intolerable at any workplace.
The plaintiff alleges a range of misbehavior that is both illegal and enough to make a taxpayer ill. She says the Sheriff’s Office is a “boys club” in which men routinely offer unsolicited sexual overtures, occasionally assault the women under their charge and retaliate against anyone brave enough to stand up to misogynists we’ve armed with guns and badges.
We’d like to say this is shocking, but then we would also like to say the current sheriff wasn’t once caught up in a human trafficking investigation in Las Vegas. The sad fact is it isn’t even particularly surprising to read allegations that a Sheriff’s supervisor wrestled his female charge to the ground in order to grope her.
Last year, KQED did landmark reporting making use of a 2019 law known as the California Right to Know Act. The NPR affiliate, which had to sue the California Highway Patrol to comply with its records request, found 103 sexual misconduct cases against police officers across the state. In a third of cases, other officers knew of the allegations but did nothing to protect and serve.
As part of its reporting, KQED quoted Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor from Bowling Green University. He suggested every police officer in the country has heard allegations of sexual misconduct within the ranks. "Sexual misconduct is such a normalized part of the police subculture in many places across the country," he told the news organization. "It's just business as usual."
Is it any wonder there is so much distrust of police in this country?
Now for the good news. At its last meeting, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors authorized the establishment of a new subcommittee aimed at creating meaningful citizen oversight of the Sheriff’s Office. County officials and Sheriff’s Office leaders have slow-walked the public’s will for such oversight for years now. It is not clear what form that oversight will take, nor whether it will be effective. But the mere suggestion of someone other than the sheriff serving as judge and jury over misconduct in the ranks is cause for celebration.
There is additional reason to hope a new day is coming. Christina Corpus takes the helm of the Sheriff’s Office in the new year. Closer to the Coastside, Capt. Rebecca Albin was recently named the new commanding officer of the department’s coastal units. Their ascension alone won’t drain local law enforcement of engrained toxic masculinity, but it’s nice to say there is a new sheriff in town.
