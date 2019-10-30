Is this the new normal? Are we to spend all future falls ricocheting between power outage and fire? Are businesses expected to go dark for hours on end with little notice, over and over again? Are lines at the pump just a fact of life again? Are schools to operate in the dark without food in the cafeterias? Is the 21st century going to look more like the 19th century than a bold, technologically advanced future?
Well, it depends upon who you ask. And some people aren’t allowed to utter the words “new normal” at all.
This week, dozens of news sites from the New York Times to the public television station in Los Angeles used the term “new normal” to describe the twin scourges of power outages and wildfire that have inconvenienced millions and done much worse to too many in California. It was in the sub-headline of a story titled “Losing Paradise” that appeared in the University of California, Berkeley, alumni magazine, and it referred not only to the town but to the state at large. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown used the term himself more than a year ago in relation to what seems to be an ever-increasing fire danger in the state.
But just as some warn against “normalizing” the behavior of the current occupant of the White House, some refuse to believe — or at least to say — that this has become normal in California.
The prevailing political winds shift as rapidly as the gusts in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Notably, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waffled a bit. After first saying the kinds of power shutoffs that have crippled Northern California could become the new normal, he changed his tune as more people became frustrated with the practice and the way it has been administered. “This can’t be the new normal,” he said during a press conference at the state’s Office of Emergency Services on Oct. 10. Instead, he and many others blamed PG&E for failing to maintain and modernize the grid.
Echoing the lead from the top, a senior communications official for a state agency emailed and called the Review last week hoping to take back a previous statement that these power shutoffs constituted “the new normal.” She asked, to no avail, that we excise the phrase from our story and replace it with a canned statement from the agency. Trust us when we say that is one practice that will never become the new normal at the
Review.
In a way, whether you call this the new normal or something else is a matter of semantics. Nothing you say will bring our collective power back more quickly. But calling this the new normal is also a powerful acknowledgement that we can’t really conquer our environment. It only seems that way when the lights are on. Perhaps we need these dark days to see more clearly the true cost of climate change and corporate greed.
