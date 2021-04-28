Recently, the San Mateo County Libraries finished a project that at first seemed without end: Digitizing decades worth of Coastside history. You can now call up 100 years of Half Moon Bay Review newspapers and another 13 years of Coastside Comets — a newspaper that for a time ran alongside this one — for historical documentation of 111 years of local history.
The digitized newspaper pages essentially replace the old library microfilm that patrons could access through bulky machines in the Half Moon Bay Library prior to 2015. That is why photos, in particular, can be hard to make out on these pages. They are copies of that media. But, for the most part, the print is legible and fascinating.
You can now find out what Coastsiders were thinking on the brink of two world wars, how the newspaper covered 1960s activism and how countless developments unfolded on the coast. As the library system notes on its blog, seeing history unfold through local news pages is highly addictive.
The library also completed digitizing years of Brisbane newspapers and that, too, is available through the link.
Of course, subscribers can also access the last 20-plus years of Half Moon Bay Review stories through our website, hmbreview.com.
We can’t thank San Mateo County Library managers enough for their diligence in seeing this project through.
— Clay Lambert
It would be great to have a link with information about how to access this resource. I tried and failed to find it myself. Cheers!
