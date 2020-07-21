Play ball?
If the Friday Night Lights are turned on at all over the course of the coming academic year, the switch will be flipped later and many student-athletes will have to make a choice between playing sports with seasons that now overlap. This after the California Interscholastic Federation announced unprecedented rule changes this week that are designed to make prep sports possible, somehow or other, in the coming year.
The governing organization for high school sports in California essentially kicked the ball downfield on Monday. It envisions each of the state’s 10 sections setting their own start dates, but moved regional and state playoffs later into 2021. The effect is that prep sports in California — if they start at all this year — won’t start in the fall but rather in December or in January 2021.
This might feel like a relatively insignificant side note in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and left millions more unemployed. Getting back to school is obviously more important than getting back on the playing field. But high school sports have value beyond wins and losses. Participants learn life lessons about competition and sportsmanship. Sports promote healthy lifestyles and positive body image. And high school sports have the potential to build morale, cohesiveness and a sense of common purpose for the entire student body.
This year, however, the challenges are everywhere. How can you safely hold practices for contact sports like wrestling or football? How can one school’s team travel to another town that might be a coronavirus hotspot? What about adult coaches and team parents who might be at greater risk? Now that seasons overlap in the spring, how is a young athlete supposed to choose between, say, volleyball and basketball?
In keeping with these divided times, state authorities are all over the map when it comes to restarting high school sports. Massachusetts is mulling alternatives. Michigan plans to start as normal. Maryland, New Jersey and New York are delaying their seasons, but Pennsylvania, tucked between the three, plans to start in August.
“We’re not following Maryland. We certainly are not following New Jersey,” Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Bob Lombardi told the Pittsburgh Tribune. “Those state associations are doing what their membership schools want. That’s what they want. Our folks don’t want that.”
While we’re sure Lombardi has his finger on the pulse of what his membership wants, we hope he is also considering what is best. We do not envy anyone trying to balance the manifest benefits of school activities with the associated risks in the age of coronavirus. Scheduling high school sports in 2020 has become a matter of life or death. For that reason, it is prudent for the adults in the room to keep their hand on the Friday Night Lights dimmer switch.
— Clay Lambert
