One persistent question we have gotten about the coronavirus pandemic is this: How many positive cases are there on the Coastside?
The interest is understandable. We hear how many there are in New York and Los Angeles. There is a daily update of new cases tallied in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Lately, Orange County health officials have begun to update the counts of those afflicted, hospitalized and worse for individual cities. So, why isn’t San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow doing the same? Wouldn’t it help us to know whether there is one, 21 or 101 cases in, say, El Granada?
Short answer: No.
The San Mateo County Health Department has a longer answer when asked why it doesn’t release information on a more geographically granular level. Spokesman Preston Merchant said last week that the agency doesn’t release counts by city primarily because doing so could constitute a violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. He said that revealing there are four cases in Montara, for hypothetical example, could lead locals to discern who exactly has the dreaded virus in the small town. Such connections, obviously, are harder countywide or in a city the size of San Francisco, where at any given time thousands are sick with something.
That may be true, but it’s only part of the reason health officials won’t give you those numbers. Knowing how many people, in aggregate, are stricken with the virus in Half Moon Bay would not out anyone in particular. But neither would it do you any good.
When pressed, Merchant acknowledged that the numbers the Health Department releases each day are an incomplete snapshot of the virus in our midst. If it reports, as it did on Thursday that there were 486 “total cases” and 13 deaths, it is really saying 486 people tested positive and 13 people are known to have died of COVID-19.
Numbers like that, counted and compared daily, help public health officials with modeling and to know whether mitigation measures are working, but there is no way they help you stay safe. There are tens of thousands of people in the county who may have a symptom or two — or are completely asymptomatic — who have not been tested for coronavirus. Many of them would prove positive if tested. We know it spreads by community transmission, so without sophisticated contact tracing there is no way to know where any one of these people contracted the disease.
In other words, whether there is no report from El Granada or you hear there are five, 45 or 1,005 cases in El Granada, your particular situation would be unchanged. You would need to practice social distancing and wash your hands till they are chafed.
It’s easy to get lost in the numbers and a graph that seems to only travel in the wrong direction.
That is partly because it is so easy for those of us in the media to simply repeat them with each daily update. But COVID-19 won’t be a narrative told by numbers, however garish. It’s the story of society.
Our survival depends upon our support for each other. This month we will learn a lot about ourselves and it won’t be revealed in the numbers.
— Clay Lambert
It's only human for people to want some idea of what's happening around them, and to deny them that knowledge naturally makes them uneasy; it also "empowers" them to imagine the worst. I don't believe anyone wants names or precise locations, just a simple idea of the numbers involved along the coast.
