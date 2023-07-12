This week, we report on a promising idea that has flourished elsewhere and is just so good you have to wonder why no one tried it sooner. Get ready for the Coastside “food hub.”
The concept is simple: bring together agricultural producers in a single location where trained professionals help them bring the food they grow to a wider market. The hub is a place where buyers know they can source the full range of one-of-a-kind produce that is still the defining economic force on the San Mateo County coast. The idea has succeeded so well elsewhere that the U.S. Department of Agriculture even has a definition of a food hub: “a business or organization that actively manages the aggregation, distribution, and marketing of source-identified food products primarily from local and regional producers to strengthen their ability to satisfy wholesale, retail, and institutional demand.”
Here, that founding organization would be the San Mateo Resource Conservation District, which already has the contacts and a rich history of acting as a liaison between local farmers and the outside world.
Just how all this works here remains to be seen, but it could help farmers with marketing, coordinating logistics, helping producers meet industry requirements for food safety, and putting them together with brokers, transportation options and more.
This is one of those rare middle-man deals that would seem to benefit everyone. Consider a Bay Area chef who would like to use local ingredients because they are more delicious, healthier and because using local goods cuts down on the existential costs of relying on produce shipped from overseas. If she were to source from a dozen small suppliers, each with their own quirks, she would have little time for cooking and running her own business. By working with a food hub, that chef might cut out a mountain of red tape — and local growers would meet an important customer who might have never darkened their barn door without the draw of the hub.
The hub concept is well established in many parts of the country. There are 230 food hubs listed on the U.S.D.A. website, the closest being Veritable Vegetable, which operates out of the Mission District in San Francisco and offers everything from cut flowers to juices to tofu. There are 24 of them all along the West Coast. The concept covers very small hubs that do less than $20,000 in revenue each year to some very large hubs that rake in more than $10 million a year. They are a more local equivalent of another term of art, the regional food business centers that operate under the auspices of the U.S.D.A.
Food hubs have been around so long that the Michigan State University Center for Regional Food Systems has been surveying them for a decade. The latest such survey found that food hubs are much more than food marketing agencies; they have engaged in 18 different activities that support producers, the community and the environment from reaching out to communities of color that might not normally have access to fresh produce to hiring and training young people in the community.
The Coastside has long been a hub for fresh produce. It’s high time it had its own hub to make the most of the potential growing in our fields.
(1) comment
We could call it a Famers Market.
