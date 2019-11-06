Opposing the provisions of Assembly Bill 849 is akin to opposing fair elections that encourage the participation of the entire community. Strangely, that is what some at Half Moon Bay’s City Hall are doing.
Also called the Fair Maps Act, AB 849 requires local municipalities to redistrict after each U.S. Census to assure that the districts are fair, that they don’t dilute the power of potential minority blocs, and that politicians can’t rig elections. It insists that cities like Half Moon Bay realign political boundaries in keeping with shifting populations and that they comply with the Voting Rights Act. AB 849 gained the support of the League of Women Voters of California, Mi Familia Vota and California Common Cause.
You need look no further than the Half Moon Bay City Council to understand why organizations like that find this so important. The 2010 Census revealed the city’s population was more than 31 percent Hispanic. Despite such a significant presence in the city since, well, forever, Latino people have rarely been elected to office here or, for that matter, represented on appointed city commissions and committees. Why is that? The reasons are sometimes subtle and sometimes overtly racist.
The rules of the at-large election system made things much tougher for minority candidates and far easier for “establishment” candidates. It’s one thing for a Latina candidate to appeal to neighbors who look like her; it’s another to appeal to city voters at-large when you speak with an accent and are seen by a portion of the electorate as less qualified based on the color of your skin. If that weren’t true, we could expect that
roughly a third of City Council members would come from the Latino community.
We are frankly surprised that progressive City Council members like Deborah Penrose and Harvey Rarback would argue otherwise. Elsewhere in today’s newspaper they say that redistricting every 10 years would take too much time, as if there is something more important than assuring fair elections. They say spending up to $50,000 for a more inclusive, updated district map would be a waste of local taxpayer money. But the California Secretary of State has determined the costs to implement the bill would be “minor and absorbable.”
Further, if the Commission on State Mandates determines the new law qualifies, the state constitution requires local governments be reimbursed for these costs. This isn’t about your tax dollars. It’s about holding on to power.
It’s not that recent efforts to redistrict Half Moon Bay were rigged or poorly done. City officials were diligent in their efforts to include residents in the mapping process. It’s just that we can do better and we should do so more often.
Regardless of how local politicians feel about it, the question is moot. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law, and Half Moon Bay and other cities will have to comply beginning in 2021. We hope the new law signals a new day — a day when everyone in the city can aspire to leadership.
