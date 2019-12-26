Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
We begin with the most important message today because no journalist ever wants to bury the lead (or “lede” in incomprehensible newsspeak.) We hope you are able to spend time with family and friends at this special time of year and to focus on all that is good in your world.
With the remainder of this space, we would like to bestow a few gifts to deserving Coastsiders who made our corner of the world a better place in 2019. This is in no way an exhaustive list. Each and every week we endeavor to highlight good things happening on the coast, so please consider your subscription a more complete list.
To Eric DeBode we would like to give enough money to relieve our homeless crisis. Recently, city and county governments provided the director of Abundant Grace Coastside Catholic Worker with hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans they don’t expect to get back. The money will be used for a workforce development center in Half Moon Bay. What he really needs is housing for the dozens of homeless people he champions each and every day. Earlier this year we disagreed with the mechanism the city of Half Moon Bay used to fund his program, but we wholeheartedly agree that he has earned the trust and goodwill of local decision makers.
To the teachers within both local school districts, we grant a raise. Cabrillo Unified teachers have endured months of uncertainty during which their jobs appeared at stake. Early next month, they enter negotiations on a new contract. While that process isn’t likely to end in the kind of raise they deserve, we want them to know the community supports their vital work. And teachers in the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District practically invented doing more with less. Despite that, this year Pescadero High School students outperformed their peers in standardized testing.
To Mavericks surfers, we give our attention to whatever comes next. This year the once-promising collaboration with the World Surf League wiped out, but the crew at Mavericks always pops up again. Contest founder Jeff Clark and crew are holding a video-only contest this season, and we’re sure fans of the sport are watching closely.
To renters, we give some relief. Actually, we had nothing to do with this gift. Both the state of California and the city of Half Moon Bay passed protections designed to keep renters in their homes at a time when housing is scarce and continually more expensive than it used to be. May there be more affordable housing built in the Bay Area in the year to come.
To our elected officials, we give you a full-throated cheer. We are sometimes (OK, often) critical of Coastside decision makers, but we are always mindful of their commitment to their community and the time and effort they have invested in solutions. Whatever we think of individual decisions, we know that each and every man and woman holding Coastside office does so because of an abiding love for this special place.
To you, dear reader, we extend our most humble thanks. The staff of the Review loves this community too, and we try to show it with our daily focus on the people, places and events that make the coast special as well as reporting on opportunities to do better. That wouldn’t be possible without your money and attention. Thank you for making the Coastside a nationally recognized bulwark against the upheaval that threatens journalism elsewhere in the world.
— Clay Lambert
