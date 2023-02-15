The first sentence on the homepage for the California Department of Housing and Community Development reads: Since 1969, California has required that all local governments (cities and counties) adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community.
It’s a head-scratcher, isn’t it?. Is there a community in all of California that plans to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community?
That’s the problem with adverbs. Cities like ours on the coast don’t have to plan for enough housing. They only have to do so adequately. Which, as we know, is entirely inadequate.
We’re talking semantics today because of something called the “housing element,” which is planning-speak for a document each California city is required to produce and revise to meet the requirement of adequate planning for housing. (Bonus points if you can name all eight of the required “elements” that must be part of a California city’s general plan. They are listed at the end of this piece.)
This standardization of process is important. If California cities weren’t required to produce something like a general plan there would be as many kinds of planning blueprints as there are municipalities and some, particularly in smaller towns with fewer resources, would be insufficient if not non-existent. Private developers and residents — tax-paying landowners — look to the housing element for guidance when determining whether a particular project will work. Without it, they are guessing, and professionals with money don’t like guessing. Consequently, housing projects are unlikely to get off the ground until local government first sets the ground rules.
The state set Jan. 31 as the deadline for cities in our area to produce housing elements for review. While good work toward that goal has been ongoing for months, neither Half Moon Bay nor Pacifica has met that deadline.
The deadline for housing elements within jurisdictions in the nine-county Association of Bay Area Governments comes with an asterisk. Under state law, jurisdictions like Half Moon Bay and Pacifica that haven’t meet the deadline have 120 days grace to get it done or face “adverse consequences.” It’s like that deadline to pay your property tax. There is the date it’s due and the real date it’s due.
Grace period aside, both coastal cities are now months behind the suggested timeline outlined by ABAG. They are hardly alone. Reportedly, most cities tasked with updating their housing elements in the current cycle are late. All of them, including Half Moon Bay and Pacifica, face steep penalties if they don’t hustle, including the possibility of lawsuits (several have been filed in the Bay Area already), fewer grants and ultimately less control over future development.
We’ve gotten this far without explaining what is in the housing element. In short, it’s a municipality’s attempt to open the door for the number and type of new housing units outlined in the Regional Housing Needs Allocation. That is set by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which has determined more than 441,000 new housing units will be needed across the Bay Area over the next eight years. The city of Pacifica must plan for 1,892 new units; Half Moon Bay must make room for 480. In both cases, about half of the new housing is to be targeted toward low- and very-low income residents.
These updates are difficult. Many if not most residents say they want affordable housing. Many if not most residents would rather it not be built in their own backyards. That leaves city leaders in a tough spot, and that is where they remain.
The eight elements required as part of a city’s general plan are land use, transportation, conservation, noise, open space, safety, environmental justice, and housing.
