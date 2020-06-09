Out of an abundance of fear, local authorities ordered San Mateo County’s 730,000 residents off the streets and into their homes from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 2 and 3. It was the first time in at least 75 years there have been widespread curfews in San Mateo County.
If you judge such things by what did not occur, the curfew was a rousing success. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported no curfew-related arrests or incidents over the two-day period. If, however, you care about what was lost, you have to examine the symbolism and the way in which curfews are used in the United States.
Last week’s curfew, one of a patchwork covering different times and days across the Bay Area, followed a weekend of tumult from sea to shining sea. Largely peaceful protests devolved in some locations to nights of depravity. Some people took advantage of this particular moment of national mourning to smash windows, loot stores and throw rocks and bottles at police, who responded in kind in some of the darkest scenes in the history of the nation.
While there was looting in surrounding counties, there was little if any damage in San Mateo County through that long last weekend of May. But authorities were on the lookout for trouble. Palo Alto police said they stopped a carload of thieves as they made their way to Stanford Shopping Center. They later said they saw 50 to 100 cars circling the upscale mall and presumed those inside were casing the joint and waiting for any excuse to loot.
Meanwhile, San Mateo County officials said they had credible threats of imminent mayhem and were acting pre-emptively to keep people off the streets. That assertion was similar to another made in the dark days of World War II. In 1941, authorities told people of Italian and German descent they were not allowed west of what is now Highway 1. The fear, overly imaginative as it was, was that these people who were not like the rest of us would somehow signal or aid Axis forces offshore. Law-abiding farmers were banned from their fields. Local shop owners were kept from making a living.
In truth, the only reason for curfew is to give police an excuse to remove anyone from the street. If you think that power is exercised equitably, you must live under a rock. If, however, you are skeptical of that power, you are not alone. The local chapter of the ACLU spoke for all of us last week:
“Blanket closure of all public spaces gives police unfettered discretion, which has been shown to lead to selective and biased enforcement, and high potential for the exact type of racialized abuses that are being protested. We must prevent the government — locally and nationally — from seizing upon the public health crisis and this time of protest against police violence to enact broad and limitless measures that strip us of our fundamental rights.”
Americans are finding their voices again. May they also speak out against unnecessary curtailment of their fundamental right to free speech and assembly.
— Clay Lambert
