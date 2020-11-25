It didn’t take a savant to know that San Mateo County’s fast-tracked proposal to buy two Coastside hotels to use as housing for those experiencing homelessness would be a public relations disaster.
County officials concede their timing is not “ideal.” In fact, this decision has the potential to have enormous impact on Half Moon Bay for years to come, yet it’s rushed into two public meetings in the height of a pandemic, in the middle of the holiday season. Ideal, no.
The public purchase of hotels will take them off the tax rolls and impact transient occupancy taxes due to the city at a time of unprecedented financial challenges.
At this writing, there has been only the barest hint at how the facilities will be managed and funded over the long term.
And the whole thing has a whiff of unchecked government spending. The county, we’re told, has to spend $20 million in federal CARES Act funding by the end of the year or risk losing it. Local government is always happy to spend “other people’s money,” which, of course, is our money.
None of which is meant to suggest that providing housing for some of our most vulnerable members of society is a bad idea. It is incredibly heartening to think that dozens of people in our community could soon have a roof over their heads and a help up from government. There is ample evidence that homelessness is about housing first and that many problems we may rightly or wrongly associate with the phenomenon — crime, drug abuse, etc. — can only be conquered by tackling the root problem of housing.
Is the need any greater in this precarious time? Good question. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that homelessness is a particular risk factor for coronavirus, though curiously the virus hasn’t spread like wildfire through local homeless populations. Dr. Deborah Borne, who oversees the homeless response to COVID-19 for the San Francisco Health Department, told the Associated Press in August that she was “shocked” by what she considered a relatively mild spread in the population. At the time, 200 of the 8,000 estimated homeless individuals in the city had tested positive and only one of the 69 deaths in San Francisco was someone experiencing homelessness.
There is so much we don’t know — about the spread of the virus and this rushed effort to provide some housing on the coast. But we do know that the CDC was right when it said combatting the virus in the homeless population requires a community-wide approach, including outreach teams, health care providers, advocates and others interested in helping people lift themselves from dangerous circumstances. If there is a plan for all that in the county’s hurried approach to this one aspect of the problem, we look forward to seeing it.
Whatever becomes of this proposal, I hope the discussion doesn’t devolve into stereotype and incorrect assumptions about the people who stand to benefit. One anonymous commenter to our online story stated boldly, “95 percent of homeless have addiction issues that they do not want to change.” Others insisted without any evidence that the unsheltered in our community were violent or incapacitated by mental health issues. The truth is there are as many reasons for homelessness as there are people living on the street. There are people in drug or mental health crisis. There are also families that lost their home after a medical emergency, single women who became homeless after domestic violence, and seniors who lost their home with their income.
It’s too bad San Mateo County botched the process. We desperately need something like this to work. To date, we have done little more than look the other way at the plight of these, our fellow Americans.
Clay Lambert is editorial director for Coastside News Group.
