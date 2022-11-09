In the weeks to come, Half Moon Bay High School administrators say they will begin a new program called “Community on Campus.” The idea is to invite vetted adults onto campus to augment existing paid staff in hopes that these trusted community members become mentors and more over time. These aren’t the more typical in-class volunteer parents who might help with homework but rather a diverse group of community members without a particular agenda.
We think it’s a great idea for several reasons.
Let’s begin with security. We’ve heard isolated disturbing reports of fights on campus and understand that some students may be fearful as they walk through the halls on their daily rounds. We absolutely don’t want to overemphasize the point. From what we can tell as outsiders, Half Moon Bay High School remains an overwhelmingly welcoming, safe place for students and faculty. A couple of high-profile fisticuffs doesn’t change that. But it can’t hurt to have more eyes and ears in the quad and around campus over the course of the day.
Having said that, it’s important to say these adult volunteers are not intended to be mom-and-pop cops. They shouldn’t be expected to act as unpaid school resource officers. In fact, just the opposite. If they are to gain the trust of teens, they must not be seen as finks who will rat out every perceived violation to the administration.
These volunteers can model behavior in a number of ways. By their very presence, they are showing that education is important. Students can see by their involvement that good people do good work in the community, not always for pay but just to build a better society.
Over time, students will undoubtedly come in contact with adults who are different from their parents and teachers. They may make career connections or hear about a college experience they might not have considered. Mentorship can mean many things, and perhaps one of them is simply acting as a role model.
Speaking of security, schools have spent years hardening campuses expressly to keep people who don’t belong off campus. On the coast, many schools are now surrounded by chain-link fences, and visitors are required to check into the office and not simply wander around. It may seem counterintuitive to now invite members of the community to do just that, but given the precaution of some training and background checks in the beginning, we think this is a welcome return to more normal campus environments, before terrible events grabbed all the headlines.
The research agrees. “Available evidence suggests that when adult volunteers are present, students see that adults take school and education seriously and respect learning,” according to a position paper put out by the Center for Mental Health in Schools and Student Learning Support at UCLA. “This promotes positive attitudes toward school. Extrapolating from a wide range of research, it seems safe to conclude that volunteers can be a valuable asset in enhancing a school’s efforts to support learning and teaching.”
See the story elsewhere in today’s newspaper to learn more about the program. Zoom orientations are coming up this week. You can also contact math teacher David Jones at jonesd@cabrillo.k12.ca.us or (650) 729-8702 to learn more about how you might become involved.
