This week, on the Community page of this newspaper, we are proud to present a poem written by Sophie Mateja titled simply, “Poem.” It deserves praise merely for its evocative language and deep insight, but it’s also noteworthy as a sign of the kind of magic that public-private partnerships can develop within our schools.
The poetry contest was sponsored by CoastPride, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting LGBTQ individuals and families in the area, and the nonprofit Coastside Literary and Arts Movement, which formed last year to promote literature, journalism and the arts. It coincided with LGBTQ History Month in local schools.
Partnerships like these are one way for communities of like-minded people to help local schools educate in innovative ways, often around neglected areas of study. Another example is the well-established and wildly successful Tech Trek, which sends middle-school girls to California colleges for a taste of science, technology, math and engineering education. Tech Trek is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and, for more than 20 years, has helped scores of Coastside girls explore avenues that had once seemed stereotypically unreachable to them.
These initiatives thrive at a challenging time for local schools. Cabrillo Unified School District’s financial troubles are terrible to consider and well documented. La Honda-Pescadero Unified schools have never been as flush as some public schools over the hill. We know teachers and administrators continue to innovate, and we’re forever impressed with the public education available here often as a result of individual teachers doing extraordinary things. But it’s easy to see difficult financial times wiping out many of the extras that make a full education.
Coastside families have been lucky, however. At Half Moon Bay High School, for instance, retirees and parents have come forward to provide science curriculum, teach advanced placement psychology and more. Many parents augment teachers’ experience at local elementary schools, as when experts from the community fill the halls for Farallone View Elementary School’s annual Oceans Week.
Mateja’s poem is a symphony of words that reveals not just the art itself, but something about us, too. “Orchestras bloomed under my fingers,” it reads in part. That we hear that beautiful sound today is due to Mateja’s own talent as well as the largess of some big thinkers in our community. They deserve our thanks.
