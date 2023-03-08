Most of us living along the state’s coast tend to think of the California Coastal Commission as another faceless bureaucracy. We might think that it rules from on high, considering parochial issues that are monumentally important to us locals but that don’t always extend beyond our county borders. If you think about the Coastal Commission at all, that is.
You might not know that it meets throughout the state. If fact, it may decide the fate of a project in El Granada at a meeting in San Diego, making it difficult to take part in proceedings important to the Coastside.
Well, this week is your chance to see this particular facet of our state government in action. Today and Thursday, the Coastal Commission meets at the Oceano Hotel and Spa in Princeton. You can find the agenda and meeting times at coastal.ca.gov.
As it happens, the Coastal Commission will be considering a pair of issues of interest to Coastsiders, particularly those concerned with land-use and short-term rentals.
In Half Moon Bay, the issue is short-term rentals. Which means long-term housing is also part of the equation.
For a while now, the city has sought to get its arms around the short-term rental market. That began with simply inventorying what is available. That may seem like a simple matter, but there are those rentals that register with the city and then there is the gray market of housing deals struck away from the most well-known online platforms. How many are there?
The city counted 46 registered short-term housing options available for rent. The Coastal Commission staff suggests there might be another 20 or so that haven’t bothered to register. That means we’re talking about less than 1 percent of total housing stock in the city. While it might seem the least of the city’s problems, everyone acknowledges the potential for a runaway market to impact the number of long-term housing options — not to mention the potential for these visitors to overwhelm delicate coastal resources and the complaints from neighbors who thought they were buying into a single-family neighborhood and not a complex of hotels.
If you consider the Coastal Commission to be a valuable backstop against environmental degradation and generally conservative when it comes to development of all kinds, it might surprise you to learn it generally supports the concept of short-term rentals. Short-term rentals are not really misaligned with the Coastal Act; in fact, they make it easier for many people to visit the coast. After all, as the Coastal Commission staff notes in its report on the matter, not everyone is “lucky enough” to live in Half Moon Bay.
Coastal Commission staff is recommending less stringent rules governing short-term rentals than city staff proposes. Chiefly, the state agency would change the provision requiring no more than 60 rental days to 180 rental days, significantly changing the math for some homeowners who might wish to rent their homes.
How will it turn out? Stay tuned, or check out the proceedings at the Oceano today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.