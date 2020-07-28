Unbeknown to most San Mateo County residents, their elected representatives meet weekly — albeit remotely — with county officials, including Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow. The meetings are open to elected representatives, municipal executives and first responders, but they are not announced to the public. And unless you are invited, you are not allowed to attend.
So much for open meetings laws.
In the midst of this global pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands dead and ravaged the world’s great economies, it’s a good idea to know what your elected leaders are saying to one another. We asked to listen in on those closed county meetings and were politely turned away. On March 20, these meetings would have been illegal in California. A day later, your government leaders were suggesting meeting in private was good public policy. They couldn’t be more wrong.
In mid-March, after ordering Californians to shelter in place, Gov. Gavin Newsom made a series of what we’re told will be temporary changes to the Ralph M. Brown Act. This is the state’s foundational protection of open meetings and public participation in government. It is meant to ensure that all citizens have access to and can participate in the deliberations of local and state government.
Some of the changes Newsom authorized are common sense and warranted. For instance, one executive order allows local entities like the Half Moon Bay City Council to meet remotely rather than in person. That is obviously a good idea in the time of coronavirus. But Executive Order N-35-20, signed on March 21, went too far, effectively allowing private meetings to determine public business.
Champions of closed government will argue that privileged community leaders need to hear from county health officials in an emergency and that these gatherings are solely informational. Nothing to see here, they say. They swear that elected representatives don’t form any decisions at these meetings. And, in fact, the executive order expressly forbids discussions, serial or otherwise, about what elected officials hear during these meetings.
Please. If you’ve watched any local government meetings in the time of COVID-19 and seen what appear to be elected representatives texting each other surreptitiously during the meeting, you will have a hard time believing they aren’t also discussing this privileged information. It is human nature to discuss scuttlebutt and to form quick decisions based on new information.
At the heart of this poor decision is a particular truism of governments everywhere: Generally seek to withhold as much information as possible, whenever possible. If they are told they can meet in private, they take that as a mandate to do so. This is a threat to democratic rule. Your elected leaders should only take advantage of the waiver provided by the governor’s executive order when they have a compelling reason. And there simply is no reason — compelling or otherwise — to hold these meetings behind closed doors.
Tell your elected representatives that you don’t support closed meetings with county leaders.
— Clay Lambert
