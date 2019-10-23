Once again, Eric DeBode has a good idea. The way that city officials are clamoring to support him, however, may just be a bad idea.
The idea is this: Turn the building at 515 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay into what is being called a Workforce Development Center for the area’s homeless. It’s not a new concept, and when they work best, such resource centers bring dignity to people without an address and can deliver so much more than that. Across the country, such centers provide showers, laundry facilities, access to computers, clothing and case management that can lead to jobs and a path out of despair.
DeBode is the leader of Abundant Grace Coastside Worker in Half Moon Bay and a tireless advocate on behalf of the area’s homeless community. He’s championed innovative programs like the collaboration with the city of Half Moon Bay that pays homeless people to clean Poplar Beach. Last year, he helped facilitate a landmark survey that outlined the scope of the housing crisis for the region’s Latino population.
The coast needs exactly what he is proposing now, and local government — leveraging federal resources and our own philanthropic tendencies — should help fund such a day center. We have no qualms about the downtown location, which is near other resources that might be helpful.
But this is not an affordable housing project, and the city should not spend money earmarked for affordable housing on projects that provide no housing. It’s that simple.
When DeBode made his pitch, the City Council quickly identified a pot of money members convinced themselves was appropriate: the city’s affordable housing fund. The money is mostly the result of fees gathered from Carnoustie developers on the city’s south side in lieu of requiring actual affordable housing (which is more than a little ironic). The stated purpose of the fund is to “help facilitate development of new multi-family rental development affordable to extremely low, very low- and low-income households.” Further, the city’s own documents define “affordable housing” as that which carries deed restrictions to assure these actual homes remain affordable over time.
It’s true that city leaders have envisioned using some of the money for homeless services. Services such as those DeBode proposes are mentioned twice in a 15-page staff report sent to council in July. Taken as a whole, however, the discussion over spending this money dedicated to easing the housing burden has focused on building actual housing.
There is also the issue of operational costs. City leaders say this $300,000 in seed money is considered capital for the project. The city does not contemplate funding the program going forward, and without steady government support, these good intentions could quickly turn bad. At the very least, the city should require that adundant any affordable housing fund applicant provide detailed plans for the perpetuation of the project.
City leaders are clearly eager to do something to ease the twin scourges of homelessness and affordability. And there is no question the two issues are related. It is no coincidence that the nation’s least affordable places — from San Francisco to New York City — also struggle the most to help the homeless. But the City Council should not effectively give up on incentivizing actual housing by spending this precious money in other ways, however worthy they may be.
I completely disagree with Clay that this monies should not come from Affordable housing fund. It’s a affordable housing issue as it will help people get access to jobs and housing. It’s the first real concrete program that will bring respect, dignity and compassion to our most vulnerable community members
