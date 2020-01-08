You are not alone if you are wondering what Vinod Khosla could be thinking. In fact, it’s hard to even imagine what he thinks when he thinks of the unique bowl in the Pacific where the waves lap at Martin’s Beach.
But there must be a part of him that is just sick of the whole deal.
It’s been more than 10 years — a decade of his charmed life — since the tech titan paid $32.5 million for 53 acres that surround the beach south of Half Moon Bay. He may have thought it would become a serene getaway, an easy drive from Silicon Valley where he made his billions. Or maybe he thought all along that he would use it to test the California Coastal Act. Who knows? Who cares at this point? The only question that remains is why would he continue to throw good money after bad in a battle that only tarnishes his name and reputation.
On Monday, the state of California filed suit, demanding that the limited liability corporation that Khosla controls remove gates and signs along the only road to the beach he has rarely, if ever, visited. The state maintains that it can’t allow private property owners to chip away at the public’s right to access California beaches.
In tone-deaf response, Khosla’s attorney, Dori Yob Kilmer blamed the state “and small activist groups” for taking his property without compensation. Kilmer again brought up the U.S. Constitution as if one man’s quest for a private beach was some quest for basic human rights.
You would have thought the Team Private Beach would have let the constitutional arguments go more than a year ago when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case. But no. The fight continues against these “small activist groups” that in actuality include just about everybody with an interest in the coast. There remains no end in sight in one of the more pointless and expensive legal battles in the recent history of San Mateo County.
It’s been five years since Khosla lost in court to the Surfrider Foundation. He’s filed for appeal and asked for a new trial. When the State Lands Commission offered to purchase an easement to the beach, Khosla’s team instead asked to trade the land for another beach as if that made any sense at all.
In the meantime, the co-founder of Sun Microsystems has lost the goodwill he earned as one of the world’s most important proponents of clean energy and for his work ending poverty across the globe. These are apparently among the things men will sacrifice in the name of hubris and private property.
Look, you are free to visit “Khosla’s Beach.” If the gate is closed, please walk around it or climb over it. Ignore any signs claiming that you are trespassing, because you aren’t. Know that local authorities say they won’t enforce any such claim at this particular beach. Be respectful while you are there. Take your trash with you. Please do not bother those who continue to live on leased property there.
Enough already.
(2) comments
"In the meantime, the co-founder of Sun Microsystems has lost the goodwill he earned as one of the world’s most important proponents of clean energy and for his work ending poverty across the globe. These are apparently among the things men will sacrifice in the name of hubris and private property."
There is so much wrong with this characterization. Women are as are men when it comes to hubris. Apparently the editor thinks that saving lives and working hard to make the world better is nothing compared to enforcing one's perceived property rights. The demonization is no different that what was done to the owner of the 508 Main Street.
male hubris, female humility effect
Beach Access is the law, maybe he should have educated himself.
One can do a lifetime of good, do one bad thing and they are rightly stained forever more. ie Catholic Priests
