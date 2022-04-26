If there is one thing we learned from the panic over the future of Pacifica’s Boys and Girls Clubs, it’s how important these facilities are on the coast, across the Peninsula and throughout the United States. The world needs more — not fewer — safe, inclusive spaces for kids of all backgrounds.
That truth hit home over the last month or so as the various organizations that run Boys and Girls Clubs across the county fully emerged from the pandemic and took stock of their financial futures. One of those groups, the Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo County, includes two clubhouses in South San Francisco and another two in Pacifica. It is a result of a merger more than 40 years ago that absorbed the Pacifica Boys Club.
Today, running the Pacifica clubs costs $300,000 a year, and donations do not grow quickly on local money trees. The volunteer board of directors was interested in a sustainable model and that brought them to the doorstep of other clubs on the Peninsula, including the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, which in many ways is flourishing in Half Moon Bay.
What you may not know is that while the branding is similar for local clubs across the country, they vary in their approach to helping young people. Some focus on after-school programs. Some seek to help underprivileged kids. Some are more inclined to athletics and others to help with homework.
For instance, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside says on its website, “We nurture young people’s self-esteem by instilling a sense of belonging, usefulness, influence and competence.” It does so by focusing on five core areas, including the arts and fitness. The North County club that includes clubhouses in Pacifica has a simple mission statement: “To inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential and contribute to their communities.”
The difference in the mission at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula is subtle but real: “To empower the youth in our community with equitable access to social, academic and career opportunities to thrive.” The Peninsula club, with 17 locations across the bayside, reports that 93 percent of its club members are part of free or reduced lunch programs, 80 percent are English learners and a quarter of them are unhoused or in foster care. While underserved kids are incorporated in the Pacifica clubs too, the focus there goes beyond lifting up only those kids who need that boost.
The differences became evident when the two local club organizations initiated talks about a potential merger. It appears the goals and mission are too far apart to bring the two organizations together. People in Pacifica who love their clubs are in talks now in hopes of finding a way to keep the doors open for kids on the coast. We should all keep an eye on those talks, regardless of whether our own kids benefit, because the clubs provide meaningful service to the entire community.
The Boys and Girls Club is a trusted institution at a time when they are few and far between. That’s because providing a positive place and mentors for boys and girls works. The national organization notes that 97 percent of club members expect to graduate high school. Boys and girls who are members exercise more frequently than their nonmember peers. They volunteer more. Eighty-seven percent of members said they feel empowered to “stand up for what is right” after being at the club.
There isn’t much that is more important than pointing the next generation toward success. Here’s hoping the Pacifica clubs and all the clubs on the Peninsula find a way forward so that club members can continue to thrive.
— Clay Lambert
