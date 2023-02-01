California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood on the I.D.E.S. grounds in downtown Half Moon Bay under a blindingly blue sky on the day after a gunman killed seven co-workers in a town previously known for its pumpkins. He recalled the names of similar towns, quiet places, that were barely a speck on the map until the day their killer stuck a new blood-red pin on that map of the United States of America.
Aurora. Uvalde. Parkland. Newtown. Half Moon Bay. Half Moon Bay. Half Moon Bay.
Get used to it.
In the long hours and longer days since the shootings, familiar concerns rippled out and away from the crime scene. How many are dead? Where is the shooter? How can we help the survivors? TV cameras came. TV cameras went. Money poured in from caring people near and far, and it will help. It will help. But it won’t remove the pin marking Half Moon Bay’s place on that ignoble map.
Mayor Deborah Penrose knows that. She remains hopeful because that is her nature, but she is also a realist. The events of Jan. 23, 2023, might be an anomaly, but they didn’t come out of nowhere. The memories won’t go away, and conditions remain rife today for more violence when we least expect it. There are people living alone and in despair. Inequity is everywhere. And there are likely more guns than people.
Talk to the mayor about the shootings in her town and she quickly and rightly pivots to societal ills that are not unique to Half Moon Bay and the coast.
“We lack a middle class,” she says. “We have wealthy people and poor people. So much poverty is not seen. There are not social services available. There is a long list of what may sound like liberal complaints.”
Then Penrose paused. On the phone, her struggle for words almost sounded like a struggle to breathe.
“It’s inequality across the board,” she continued. “We complain about trash on the beach. Big (expletive) deal. Pick up the trash if you don’t like it. We hired homeless people to pick up the trash and that helps them a little bit, but it’s not enough. It’s not the answer.”
Penrose has also been vocal about the proliferation of guns. On a televised interview last week, she said, “When are we going to stop allowing people to buy guns? … How many children have to be killed? How many children have to witness their parents being killed?”
Most of the online comments to that interview have suggested people, not guns, are to blame for mass shootings. Some suggest more of us should be armed so that we can engage the next active shooter. I asked Penrose if she had received any more direct feedback.
“I get some emails,” she said. “I just ignore them.”
Penrose isn’t the first to connect guns and inequality to the hundreds of mass shootings that spread across our nation like an unchecked cancer. The Los Angeles Times reported that the United States has the highest gun ownership per capita in the world. There are actually 120 firearms for every 100 people in the land of the free. (Which country is second? Yemen, where there are roughly half as many guns per capita.) Late last year, the Center for Economic and Policy Research identified a correlation between poverty and gun violence. UCLA Professor of Social Welfare Mark Kaplan spoke to the relationship between an unequal society and gun violence in a 2017 seminar at the university. “You all hear about poverty, but inequality is another measure of economic well-being. And there is a strong correlation between homicide per million and income inequality,” he said that day.
Penrose thinks the violence of Jan. 23 will linger in the minds of outsiders for a time, but perhaps not forever. She doesn’t think Half Moon Bay will be mentioned alongside Sandy Hook and Columbine for eternity. But maybe we’d be better off if it were.
“I think Half Moon Bay will be remembered for a while,” Penrose said. “As a general rule, though, I think we’ve become numb.”
On this first day in February the US has had 53 mass killings, all with guns. That is more than three mass killings every two days since the start of this year. No other nation on this planet has that record of death and dying from mass killings. Mass killings are just the tip of an iceberg made from dying people’s blood. On average every day since this year began 115 people have died from a gunshot, 3740 people in just 32 days.
Reforming the police will not change these appalling statistics. Guns have made police work more dangerous, not less dangerous. Expecting “good guys with guns” to stop “bad guys with guns” will also not change these statistics. Keeping guns out of the hands of people has made a difference and every nation on this planet has done it. The evidence that laws restricting assess to guns, the type of guns people can own, and regulating who can own a gun works is abundant in every nation that does this. That is virtually every nation but this nation.
The Second Amendment was created over 220 years ago. Guns capable of killing tens of people in a matter of seconds where beyond the imagination of anyone living then. The liberal, loose, andexpansive interpretation of the intent of the Second Amendment by this Supreme Court is an act of madness that defies commonsense. Mayor Penrose is right, guns in the hands of people kill people. Take away the guns and we will get a different result.
