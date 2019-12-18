A famous wit once said that 80 percent of success is just showing up. You can argue the percentage, but most of us would agree that being there is associated with being successful. That is true for school children, newspaper editors and elected officials.
It is that last group that we focused on this week, reporting the attendance figures for Coastside elected officials in nine municipalities and special districts.
Unsurprisingly, the majority of the people you elect to office carry out their duties earnestly. They rearrange their personal lives to accommodate public meetings. They make every effort to show up at council and committee meetings even when no other member of the voting public does. The vast majority of Coastside elected officials work diligently on your behalf every day, and that is true regardless of how you feel about their various positions on the issues.
And life intrudes on us all. Very few of us have perfect attendance records at our workplaces, with the civic organizations we join or for that matter at our kids’ events. Things come up. We get sick. Work calls. We don’t require our City Council members and Harbor Commissioners to be at every meeting every year, often over many years.
But we do require an effort, and we would like to know that these important public positions are a priority for the men and women who swore to represent the citizenry while in office.
With that in mind, Review reporters Ashlyn Rollins-Koons and Libby Leyden pored over the minutes for Coastside elective boards and compiled the chart you see on Page 8. Our goal wasn’t to vilify anyone for missing a meeting here and there. Again, we understand that work and family commitments sometimes supersede a local council vote. Everyone needs a break. We get it. Our goal was to provide information voters might find relevant as they assess the totality of a public servant’s performance.
Incidentally, we were a little surprised at the vitriol we heard from some of the elected officials we called to ask about their attendance. More than one challenged the news value of this exercise. One board member called our reporters “liars” though he approved the minutes upon which we based our reporting.
There is no scandal here. From time to time we all have conflicts on our calendars. This is just one data point. The reaction to our questions about this data may be more telling than the number of absences themselves.
As a voter, tax payer and community member I sure would like to know who approved the minutes and then alr your reporter a liar.
If nothing else it would be tremendously helpful to have your attendance data posted.
