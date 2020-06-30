Here on the coast of California, we like to think of ourselves as progressives. Phrases like “defund the police” and “Black Lives Matter” do not, as a rule, make us shudder. We are woke. We are hot over police brutality and freeze ICE out of our local jails.
So why aren’t we troubled by the precipitous rise in the number of arrests of people of color here and across California?
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office answered our public records request with some startling statistics that form the basis of a front-page story this week. Since 2015, the total number of arrests made on the Coastside every year by the department has nearly doubled — and that increase is disproportionately driven by the arrest of people of color.
The most startling example is in the Latino community. Deputies are now arresting more than twice as many Latino people than they did five years ago. On the coast, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 215 people of Hispanic ancestry in 2015; it apprehended 470 Hispanic people in 2019. The raw numbers are less shocking for other communities. But there is similar exponential growth in the arrests of Asians (up 800 percent over the period) and Black people (up 175 percent). By comparison, there were 42 percent more arrests of white people between 2015 and 2020.
If you think this is an anomaly or some hiccup in the local experience due to population shift or some such, consider the numbers tell much the same story across the state. Last year, the Public Policy Institute of California reported that African Americans are arrested at higher rates than white people in all 58 California counties. The arrest rate for Latinos is 1.8 times that of their white neighbors.
And this isn’t a rural phenomenon or something that only happens among the uneducated. In fact, the study found racial disparities in arrest rates were most stark in the most affluent, least diverse counties that are crowded with college graduates.
The reasons are varied, complex and self-perpetuating. People of color are more likely to live in poverty and that often means living in areas associated with crime. That means more cops on the streets, and more contact with cops means a greater likelihood of arrest. An arrest record makes it more difficult to earn a lawful living. And so it goes.
All of which shows just how pernicious is systemic racism. Many of our institutions — from schools that insist immigrants be tested in English to jobs that fail to provide benefits or a living wage — are designed to promote the status quo, not people of color. It’s not only that cops are more apt to consider Latinos as suspects, it’s that Latinos are too often considered suspect by the entire societal structure.
The work to bring justice into our justice system has only just begun 244 years into the American experiment began. It will not be accomplished in a couple of weekends of protest. As we approach another Independence Day, we could best honor our national ideals by demanding a more colorblind criminal justice system.
— Clay Lambert
From the Opinion piece:
"...The most startling example is in the Latino community. Deputies are now arresting more than twice as many Latino people than they did five years ago..."
Hmm, maybe that's because: (1) there are more Latino people here than there were five years ago, and (2) the new incoming Latino people are more likely to do things that warrant their arrest.
I don't have any data to show that either of these explanations are true but the editorial doesn't say that it has investigated any alternative explanations other than the convenient explanation (racism) that it is pushing.
The burden of proof for the racist explanation should be on the so-called "journalist" author of this piece. But that burden of proof is sorely lacking here.
