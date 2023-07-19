Sunday marks six months since the mass shooting at a pair of Half Moon Bay farms that reminded all Coastsiders that a beautiful view does not make us immune from gun violence. It feels as if the shootings occurred only yesterday and simultaneously as if Half Moon Bay has always been on that map of unfortunate towns bound in bloodshed. Time warps around unfathomable events.
Of course, from sea to shining sea, it has only gotten worse since. The Associated Press reports that the six months ending on June 30 brought the most mass shootings of any six-month period since at least 2006, when the AP began tracking mass killings along with USA Today and Northwestern University.
Twenty-eight mass killings, all but one at the hands of a gunman.
One-hundred-and-forty victims.
One divided country.
Our leaders have proved impotent in the face of the gun lobby and our nation’s curious infatuation with ever-more deadly weapons of war. These events that seem to blur into a single nightmare are also singular in their own way. When they target a particular group as they often do — Black people, Jewish people, gay people, people who work on farms — there is often an initial outpouring of love and sometimes even a lasting local impression.
Half Moon Bay was the mass shooting of farmworkers. It was as if many of us didn’t know people toiled in Third World conditions until six of them were killed right down the street. Many, many people who surely should have known all along suddenly grasped the intolerable living conditions hidden in plain sight on the coast. And, since the shootings, there has been considerable work by state and local government, nonprofits and regular citizens to help people who have needed help for a long time. Perhaps there is solace in knowing that these senseless deaths brought an awakening.
Much of this goodwill has come in the form of money for dedicated housing. It’s an acknowledgment that much of what ails us can’t be cured until we all have a safe place to live. Millions in government grants are pouring in for housing in two underutilized sites in Half Moon Bay. The benefits will be immediate but also felt over a generation, as young people in farming families find room to follow their dreams, perhaps for the first time.
But it hasn’t stopped there. For instance, Senior Coastsiders now has a van to take clients of Chinese heritage to grocers over the hill, where immigrants can find the delicacies they crave. And ordinary Coastsiders have reached out to farmworkers in ways too numerous to mention.
There is every chance the next six months will bring even more unnecessary bloodshed. If any good comes in the wake of these tragedies, it is likely to come from good people who want better for their communities — communities like ours on the Coastside.
