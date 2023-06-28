Last week, our photographer made her way up from the mouth of San Pedro Creek in Pacifica, looking for the source of pollution that put Linda Mar Beach on the ignominious “Beach Bummer” list issued every year by the nonprofit Heal the Bay. Suffice to say, she didn’t find it.
Instead she found a verdant, peaceful wonderland where highway noise was drowned out by a gently babbling creek. Fish could be seen darting below the surface of what certainly looked to the naked eye as clear, clean water.
It was an illusion, of course. Linda Mar Beach came in third on the list of most polluted beaches in the state. The only ones that measured worse: Playa Blanca near Tijuana and the waters below the Santa Monica Pier. What’s more, Linda Mar wasn’t the only San Mateo County beach on the terrible top 10. Pillar Point Harbor waters came in at No. 7 and three park waters in Foster City made the list too. Meaning half of the statewide list was made up of waters in San Mateo County.
Yuck.
None of this is really news around here. This is the fifth time in as many years that the Southern California-based environmental organization has listed multiple San Mateo County beaches on the list of worst in the state. If this is a priority, it’s one we have been neglecting.
What does it mean to stand, work and play along a “bummer” beach? It means the organization is detecting relatively high levels of fecal indicator bacteria. While not harmful in and of itself, this bacteria indicates the presence of fecal matter. Poop. There are many ways to get sick, and exposure to fecal matter is a particularly bad one. The U.S. EPA, for example, considers fecal pollution to be an acute health risk, meaning a single exposure can make you sick.
Beaches are most likely to be impacted by sickening runoff after recent rains. That means surfers braving the Linda Mar Beach water after one of the big rain events earlier this year were more likely to get ear or eye infections, skin rashes, gastrointestinal illnesses and to experience respiratory distress. In fact, only 56 percent of California beaches were deemed safe to use after 2023 rains. Heal the Bay notes that percentage is likely to get worse as climate change takes its toll, unless we do something to mitigate the problem.
Our two bummer beaches differ in important ways. Heal the Bay notes Pillar Point Beach is “dotted with storm drain outfalls” and enclosed by the harbor so that ocean currents and winds can’t simply wash it away. Linda Mar Beach is at the whim of San Pedro Creek, which is awash with pollutants carried downstream. In fact, virtually all of the most polluted beaches in the state are either enclosed or impacted by storm drains.
We can do better, by planning for climate change. Heal the Bay noted 3.2 million gallons of sewage was reported spilled upcoast from Fitzgerald Marine Reserve. Miramar Beach experienced 81,000 gallons of spills over three winter episodes. Whether the past winter, which brought 93 percent more rain than average, was an outlier, we all know our winters will be more harsh than historical averages. Planning for more robust infrastructure, better monitoring, and bringing down the hammer for upriver polluters are among the ways to protect us from bacteria. That will require capital and political will that has been heretofore lacking.
If you want to feel better about a day at the beach, head south, to Bean Hollow State Beach — one of only two beaches in the entire state to earn “honor roll” status. It got an A-plus from Heal the Bay, and monitors never reported unsafe bacteria levels over the course of the year, even when the rain was falling.
Looking for a leak...
Starting with residences closest to the creek, poll the plumbing service groups (Roto Rooter, etc.) for service calls involving roots obstructing free flow. Place pins on a map. Address sewer breaches near pin clusters.
