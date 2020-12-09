These are difficult days for local agriculture. That probably isn’t a controversial statement.
Because of COVID-19, there have been interruptions in the supply chain. Restaurants — reliable customers for some of the best local Brussel sprouts and beans — are doing a fraction of their regular business. Farmworkers are soldiering along while worrying about carrying a potentially deadly disease back home to their families. And, for the flower industry, coronavirus is just the latest existential threat.
That is evident in the mere fact that these are the final weeks of existence for the California Cut Flower Commission. The commission was established 30 years ago to promote the industry domestically and abroad. But, amid the backdrop of curtailed wholesale operations at markets in San Francisco and Los Angeles, the commission decided to vote itself out of existence.
Local farmers aren’t particularly surprised. John Muller, the former Half Moon Bay mayor who once traveled regularly to the San Francisco flower market, says he doesn’t expect the loss of a statewide industry champion to have much effect at this point.
“They’ve been around for a lot of years,” he said of the cut flower commission. “State associations (and other) nonprofits are probably in the most challenging times in their history.”
There are pockets of good news, for agriculture generally and cut flowers specifically.
In an article in the Ag Alert weekly, California Cut Flower Commission interim CEO Dave Pruitt said cut foliage has found a holiday niche. He said many sellers are using their flowers in handmade wreaths that are particularly popular with people stuck in their homes this strange year.
"That has become a large business for this time of year," Pruitt told the publication. "Most of the people that I talk with are basically sold out.”
Pruitt said many cut flower growers have grown smaller — an oxymoron that is nonetheless true. "It'll probably be a long time before they ever come back to the size they were, but they've downsized and found a level that works for them at this point,” Pruitt told Ag Alert. “That's what's important.”
It is also just another example of entrepreneurs finding opportunity amid this crisis. Anecdotally, we hear Christmas trees are selling briskly on the coast and throughout the region. And pumpkin season was a notable bright spot. Both markets may be benefiting from the fact that buyers are stuck at home with decorating as one of the few safe activities this holiday season.
In fact, Muller says, 2020 may have been his biggest pumpkin sales season ever. He guesses 60 percent of his customers were first timers — as opposed to those of us who make the trek to his farm every year — and that people traveled from far and wide for a Coastside pumpkin.
“It was great,” he says, “but horrible.”
We know exactly what he means.
— Clay Lambert
