  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Editorial

New homes in Half Moon Bay must be constructed to accommodate solar power. Before long, city residents may be asked to phase out their natural gas appliances — water heaters, stovetops and so on — in favor of cleaner electric alternatives. And California is mandating that all cars sold in the state be electric by 2035.

No doubt these changes, all mandated to ameliorate the effects of climate change, will rankle some readers. We love our gas-guzzlers. Many chefs swear by gas burners. Reconfiguring our homes to accommodate new power sources won’t be cheap. And you aren’t the only one wondering how ditching your gas oven will ease a global climate crisis so enormous that it defies description.

Well, get used to it. Every bit helps. And it might help you to know it isn’t just California and its granola-infused cities that seek to do their part to save us from ourselves and the harm we are doing to the environment.

In Missoula, Mont., city officials created the Conservation and Climate Action Plan. They are partnering with scientists from Thriving Earth Exchange to coordinate policies to help ease the threat from wildfires and rising air temperatures.

Five Florida counties are capturing methane from their landfills, generating enough electricity to power 2,500 homes across otherwise conservative parts of the Southern state.

In Washington state, volunteers under the banner of MeadoWatch have been collecting data about the flora and fauna around Mount Rainer National Park to help scientists measure climate change and work toward local solutions.

None of these things, on their own, will make a dent in our global challenge. But this is how we make a difference, together. If we don’t address rising temperatures, rising seas, rising threats from decades of indifference to the damage done by our industrial progress, you can bet that we will suffer for our inability to make the changes necessary to continue to comfortably inhabit this Earth.

In her dystopian novel, “Parable of the Sower,” the late Octavia Butler wrote about a California that by 2026 had been decimated by climate change. Water was like gold, fuel nonexistent and fire was everywhere. Consequently the people in her book had turned on each other. The protagonist creates a new religion based on a simple observation: God is change.

Change is indeed the only constant here in the real world. We can embrace it, or, like the characters in a dystopian novel, we may find that we have fallen out of the embrace of a world that can no longer accommodate us.

— Clay Lambert

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments