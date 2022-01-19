Stage Road has no yellow line or reflectors down the middle. It is barely wide enough for two vehicles to pass in opposite directions. It is the old stagecoach route to Woodside and Redwood City, enjoyed by bicyclists, motorcyclists, and weekend drivers escaping the city bustle. It has no signals, crosswalks or curbs once you pass the stop sign at the north end of Pescadero. It is a quiet lane that keeps to itself as it meanders past the occasional farm, uninterrupted for seven miles to the lone stop sign at Highway 84 across from the San Gregorio Store.
Every few months I walk the half-mile stretch of Stage Road that borders our farm to the spring box that supplies us drinking water or to the top of the hill to watch the sunset. I inevitably return carrying an eclectic collection of cans, paper wrappers, beer bottles, paper coffee mugs, discarded napkins, and, since the beginning of the pandemic, the occasional face mask.
These “things” wait for me with nobody to pick them up. I don’t understand why people discard their treasures of empty coffee cups or sandwich wrappers in such a beautiful place. Each time I walk up Stage Road there is another soda can, beer bottle or power bar wrapper. I’m mystified by why a weekend driver, motorcyclist, and even bicyclist would abandon these things on this unassuming road. It’s not something I would dream of doing in Redwood City, Santa Cruz or San Francisco.
On those days when I encounter more garbage than I can carry, I dream of closing Stage Road. I know it’s not the fault of the tossed bottle or wrapper that they’ve been abandoned by the side of the road. I realize it’s not every driver, motorcyclist or bicyclist who marks the trail with their empty containers.
All I can do is pick up the trash when I walk up the road. I confess to feeling a quiet satisfaction upon collecting the green soda can, Coors bottle, McDonald’s hamburger wrapper, Nestle’s water bottle, and Cliffbar wrapper. Each abandoned item tells a story and raises questions. How did it get here? Who tossed the Corona bottle under the bridge? Who left their soiled toilet paper by the creek? Who are these mysterious people I never see, though I’ve lived here 40 years?
When you drive or bicycle on Stage Road between Pescadero and San Gregorio and encounter a loan figure with an armful of bottles, wrappers and refuse, slow down. Maybe wave and consider what you can do to help keep this little stretch of paradise clean.
Larry Jacobs lives along Stage Road.
