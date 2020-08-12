This is the year the Coastside moves from at-large to by-district voting for important local elective offices. So far, there is little evidence that the change is advancing us toward a more just and equitable system, but don’t discount the effort just yet.
In at-large systems, voters in a particular jurisdiction vote for all candidates regardless of where they live, and the candidates themselves can live anywhere in the jurisdiction. By-district voting splits the jurisdiction into geographic quadrants and voters may only vote for candidates who would represent their particular area. The change, which has affected the city of Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Harbor District and the Cabrillo Unified School District among dozens of others across the state, is intended to give members of a protected class of people a fair shake. For example, at least in theory, it might be easier for a Latino candidate to get elected in a smaller district that is drawn to reflect a majority Latino population than to win election at-large when Latinos are a minority of the wider area.
The change to district voting was meant to level the playing field for people like Joaquin Jimenez. He qualified on Friday to run in the Half Moon Bay City Council District 3 contest against the current mayor, Adam Eisen. But Jimenez says the change had no impact on his decision to throw his hat in the ring. In fact, he says it made it more difficult for him to collect the signatures necessary to get on the ballot because he has friends and supporters across the city.
However, Jimenez noted that district voting might help others like him. In many instances, at-large voting is just one more aspect of systemic racism that favors white people in our elections. Whether that is true on the coast is debatable, but the need for greater equity is clear. Consider that about 30 percent of the residents of the city of Half Moon Bay are Latino, yet you can still look long and hard for Latinos among elected representatives here.
The change is no panacea, however. District representation will likely lead to more “logrolling,” which is the practice of one elected official doing whatever peers want in their districts in order to secure pet projects in his or her own district. You see this daily at the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, for example. It may even serve to limit minority power by concentrating it all in one of several districts that together can ultimately outvote the protected class.
Before we can get to any of that, we have to have competitive races in each district. It’s too early to tell how this will ultimately shake out, but the early returns are not encouraging. No one stepped forward in District 2 to run against Harvey Rarback. The Coastside County Water District, Montara Water and Sanitation District, Midcoast Community Council, the Granada Community Services District and the San Mateo County Harbor District feature uncontested races as well.
In theory, by-district voting would be less expensive and make it easier for potential candidates to connect with voters they might already know by name right in their own neighborhood. But it’s also possible that there just aren’t that many people willing to serve in relatively arcane capacities that require a lot of work.
This election is an anomaly in every way. The pandemic, economic collapse and an institutional distrust fueled by venom spit from the president of the United States are likely all giving good people pause before they sign up for civic duty. Let’s hope more people step forward in years to come.
— Clay Lambert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.