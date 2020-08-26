Dear Editor:
The new district voting system does indeed have the potential to help Latinx candidates get elected, and hence give Half Moon Bay a City Council that looks a lot more like its voters. (See Review editorial, Aug. 12.)
As you note, 30 percent of Half Moon Bay residents are Latino or Latina, so at least one of the City Council members really ought to be as well. However, the district boundaries have been drawn such that they “crack” the Hispanic vote across the four districts, leaving none of those districts with a Hispanic majority.
The records show that the city did correctly follow state law and Supreme Court precedent in drawing the district boundaries, with the result that the need to avoid cracking the Hispanic vote was not specifically (and could not have been) taken into account. It seems it was just too difficult to draw a reasonable map that included one district with a Hispanic majority, given the pattern of housing occupation in the city.
However, this is the very nature of the systemic racism that you rightly draw attention to in your article. If our governments are not, or are legally prevented from, drawing districts or making policies that are actively anti-racist, we run the risk of continuing to end up with outcomes that are neither just nor equitable.
Fortunately, the voters of City Council District 3 will have a golden opportunity this fall to right this particular wrong, and take a small step toward dismantling systemic racism and making our City Council more representative of our community by voting for Joaquin Jimenez.
Phil Marshall
Coastside Families
Taking Action
