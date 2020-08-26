Dear Editor:
At 8:59 p.m. on Aug. 19, I received an email from Nextdoor with a link to the updated fire evacuation warning area (from the CalFire information officer). This was the warning posted by CalFire. A day later, I received a text from San Mateo County with the exact same information, received at 1:20 p.m., accompanied by the special emergency warning tone. How do we rely on the county in an emergency when the info they provide is over 16 hours delayed? How does Nextdoor have this info immediately and the county doesn’t?
We live just one canyon north of the updated area and decided we should prepare to evacuate as well. What if it had been updated to immediate evacuation or expanded the area? Would the county have delayed that text by 16 hours?
With all we hear about government agencies having emergency preparedness plans, this is very disappointing. If I hadn’t checked email I would not have seen the warning. If things had escalated this could have been devastating.
The county text service should be linked to the CalFire information warning system immediately!
Helen Paul
Half Moon Bay
