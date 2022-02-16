The legal battle, Half Moon Bay vs. Montara Water and Sanitary District and Granada Community Service District, is concluding, but the problem that caused it is not. No court ruling can change the fact that the Joint Powers Authority that created Sewer Authority Mid-coastside is fundamentally flawed.
There is no tie-breaking vote to force issues at SAM to reach resolution. This fatal flaw remains. The disputed issues run deep, including no consensus vision for the future, the inability to focus on capital improvements, and where to find expert advice. These issues remain unresolved.
The battle over who must pay for the intertie pipeline may be over. This was Round 1 over previous disagreements. Decades of these internecine wars between factions, which are as entrenched as two nations at war, have resulted in the sewer plant needing $40 million in deferred repairs and improvements. The bill awaiting the community to restore the sewer plant will make the pipeline issue seem trivial.
There needs to be a deciding vote on the SAM board. Based on flows into the sewer plant, that extra vote belongs to Half Moon Bay. Based on the population served, it belongs to MWSD and GCSD. Some portions of the city are served by GCSD. Everyone in the community will pay in taxes or special fees to rebuild the sewer plant, so resolving the consensus impasse is essential.
Another possibility, since the sewer plant needs to be completely rebuilt, is for the parties of the JPA to go their separate ways and find separate solutions. Rebuilding the sewer plant means rebuilding as if nothing preceded the current plant; separate facilities might work.
The JPA was the result of a government enforcement action decades ago imposed upon the community to meet state and federal standards for protecting the environment. The creation of the JPA and SAM was hotly fought. After decades of disfunction, the solution imposed has clearly failed. To move forward and focus on the needs of our community, the JPA must be restructured by either adding a tie-breaking vote or dissolving it and starting over.
Our community faces two problems today. The sewer plant must be rebuilt and the cost to do this will be significant. The second problem is the long overdue need to move forward on water recycling.
Recycled water is a significant part of California’s water system. It will play a bigger role in the future. In Southern California, potable includes water that has been recycled three or more times. Every community in California must move forward on recycling to protect the environment and deal with the many competing demands for water. We are not the exception.
Every year our community puts enough treated wastewater into the ocean to service all the water needs of MWSD for two years. This water is always available even during severe droughts. Rebuilding the sewer plant to recycle wastewater to a level that meets standards for recycled water is a necessity. To do this requires planning and consensus. The present JPA is the greatest barrier to this ever happening.
Solving disputes with court battles is at best a temporary solution. It is also an expensive solution. Let’s not pretend that the outcome of this dispute justifies anyone’s past behavior. Both factions are unwilling to compromise, and without a tie-breaking vote they never will. We need to restructure the JPA or dissolve it, nothing short of this will fix what ails SAM.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.