  1. Home
  2. Opinion

 

- U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier: (650) 342-0300, or via speier.house.gov

- State Sen. Jerry Hill: (650) 212-3313, via sd13.senate.ca.gov

- State Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, District 22, north of Half Moon Bay Airport, (650) 349-2200, or via a22.asmdc.org

- State Assemblymember Marc Berman, District 24, south of Half Moon Bay Airport, (650) 691-2121, a24.asmdc.org.

- San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley, 650 363-4569, or dhorsley@smcgov.org

- Gov. Gavin Newsom, (916) 445-2841, gov.ca.gov, Gov. Gavin Newsom, c/o State Capitol, Suite 1173, Sacramento, CA 95814

- President Donald J. Trump, (202) 456-1111 for comments, (202) 456-1414 for switchboard.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments