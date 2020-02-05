- U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier: (650) 342-0300, or via speier.house.gov
- State Sen. Jerry Hill: (650) 212-3313, via sd13.senate.ca.gov
- State Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, District 22, north of Half Moon Bay Airport, (650) 349-2200, or via a22.asmdc.org
- State Assemblymember Marc Berman, District 24, south of Half Moon Bay Airport, (650) 691-2121, a24.asmdc.org.
- San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley, 650 363-4569, or dhorsley@smcgov.org
- Gov. Gavin Newsom, (916) 445-2841, gov.ca.gov, Gov. Gavin Newsom, c/o State Capitol, Suite 1173, Sacramento, CA 95814
- President Donald J. Trump, (202) 456-1111 for comments, (202) 456-1414 for switchboard.
