Dear Editor:

I was impressed to read about our Coastside Boys and Girls Club using Cunha Intermediate and Half Moon Bay High schools to provide supervised remote learning and extra materials in rooms of seven students (Review, Sept. 9). The cost is reasonable, there is financial aid available, and the youngsters at home generally do not have reliable internet connection at home, and have parents who must work.

Thanks to supervision, the students who need it can ask for help.

Please read it if you can, and, if you feel as I do, join me in giving financial support to this very worthy cause.

Nancy Rae Palmer

Half Moon Bay

