On Jan. 18, Judge Christopher G. Rudy ruled against Half Moon Bay in the long-simmering litigation the city initiated in 2017 in its attempt to escape paying $2.2 million of the $4.4 million replacement intertie between Sewer Authority Mid-coastside and Montara. Half Moon Bay has disclosed it spent over $500,000 on its attorneys so far. It will likely find itself paying the winning side’s attorney fees too. If we are all lucky, Half Moon Bay may escape paying consequential damages or punitive damages to boot.
Judge Rudy has over 30 years of corporate law experience with eight years on the bench having been appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown. The city had argued to alter long-standing SAM financial practice based on a new reading of the definition of “construction.” The Judge concluded “… the court does not find this interpretation of the JPA to be reasonable. Consequently, the city’s motion for summary judgment is denied.”
Tactically, the city appears now to be trapped. Granada, Montara, and Half Moon Bay had all submitted motions for summary judgment. Thus, each argued there were no material facts in dispute. The only disputes were matters of law to be determined by a judge.
We should probably be grateful to avoid more wasted years in more fruitless discovery. Having argued that there are no material facts in dispute, the city appears to be trapped into living with that position. Its only possible out would be an appeal if Judge Rudy’s preliminary ruling committed a legal error. Not too likely, plus added costs and delay.
Judge Rudy’s ruling dissects the joint powers agreement like a master chef carving Thanksgiving turkey using the scalpel of first-year contract law. It’s well worth your reading in full because there are many disputes that could avoid court if the parties had a clear understanding of contract law. A party to an agreement cannot act for decades as though an agreement should be read and implemented one way and then up and change their mind based on “fairness.” That was a key part of the ruling against the city.
Along the way, enormous damage has been done to our infrastructure, to our environment, to our budget, and to our Coastside relationships. These need to be repaired.
Strategically, this litigation was an unlikely gamble. At the time the city filed its complaint in 2017, it was reasonably facing a million-dollar complex litigation seeking to gain $2 million in JPA costs. At best they could foresee a 50/50 gamble to return even money. Those odds reliably lose money in sports, stocks and courts.
It’s worse than that. The judge said the city’s legal arguments were not reasonable. So, they never had a chance. That calls into question the judgment of the city’s appointed representatives on the SAM board and the city’s outside counsel.
Bill Balson is a retired engineer and economist who lives in Half Moon Bay. As a financial risk consultant, he advised corporations and agencies on the financial dimensions of litigation risk.
