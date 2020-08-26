Dear Editor:
It is with sad bemusement that I read Chris Voisard’s letter to the editor last week pleading for a connector road to pick up subdivision and high school traffic, delivering it straight to Highway 92. What a great idea!
Well, the traffic planners saw this over 35 years ago. The Circulation Element of the Half Moon Bay General Plan, approved July 7, 1992, had a proposed road called Foothill Boulevard. It began at Highway 92, across from the Hilltop Store, and ran north, behind the high school to Young Avenue and potentially beyond. This feeder road was to allow traffic to bypass the Main Street-Highway 92 quagmire providing the proverbial “back road” of which Voisard speaks.
City Council of the late 1990s had in mind stopping growth, both then and into the future, and Foothill was criticized as serving future subdivisions, not existing residents. The mantra became “stop all infrastructure improvements.” After all, if every proposal runs up against the “too much traffic” argument (which they all do), that will stop growth. Further, the California Coastal Commission has limited the number of water connections allowed on the Coastside based on the poor traffic rating of our roads, so “don’t improve the roads” seemed to rhyme with “stop growth.”
The Foothill Boulevard plan was killed in multiple ways. Here are a few: 1) The residential development now being completed above Terrace, Highland and Silver avenues was shifted into the Foothill right of way to block any possibility of a roadway; 2) a purported “wetland” was discovered on that hillside so no roadway can go anywhere near that; and 3) the retaining wall built along Highway 92, across from Spanishtown, was designed in conflict with Caltrans specifications for turning, thus preventing a right turn lane onto Foothill. In these ways, the bypass road was killed; an extension from Highway 92 to Stone Pine Road, also as a feeder-connector, was also deleted.
In the summer of 1998, Councilman Dennis Coleman said “building more highways does not solve traffic congestion.” But really, this was a feeder road, needed then and needed now, and it would have helped. The commute snarl at Highway 92 and Main Street is the direct result. The crew that caused it was posing in environmentalist gear at the time, but I don’t see them standing at the side of Highway 1 each day, taking credit for the mess they made while watching the pointless waste of fuel and time caused by this traffic jam.
For some details, search Half Moon Bay Review archives from mid-1990s for about 10 years. The Review editorial staff came out against Foothill in the summer of 1998.
Chad Hooker
Half Moon Bay
Foothill was in the approved HMB General Plan well before the Circulation Element you mention, Chad.
There were several iterations along the way, each trying to meet our needs (current and future), but as you say they were all labeled pro-growth at a time when no-growthers' controlled HMB (City Council, Planning Commission and CCWD.
Several locals tried (in vein) to get Foothill through the bureaucratic maze and multiple gauntlets thrown in the way by Coleman and others (some of which are still around and active), but as we see - to no avail. It got personal and ugly more than a few times.
I remember Naomi telling me that she believed Foothill would be the best thing to happen for HMB, and in the same breath saying it’ll never happen.
Power struggles and tremendous animus, along with the movement of the Pacific Ridge development onto the proposed site (mentioned in piece) put a stop to Foothill.
You’re piece, Chad, is (imho) spot on; and Thank You for posting it. It’s always good when one can get others to think about something. What if … or likely better stated - if only.
For those unfamiliar with this matter, which of course shows itself in question form, do like Chad suggested and look through the Review archives. An interesting starting for for those so inclined might be when the City finally got grant money for the new and improved 92/Main Street remodel (and we can thank Paul Nagengast for making that happen). It was even worse before that change.
I still believe in Foothill, and while I might regret opening my keyboard here on this, it is easily worth it.
Would not a Foothill Blvd require a stop light on 92? Wpi;d that not cause congestion? How would we stop tourists from using it to bypass Main and 92? if not for no growthers, bothe Progressive and Conservative, would there not be lots more ambient traffic?
I love easy answers. So tell how easy this would be?
