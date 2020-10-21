KIMBERLY HINES
Cabrillo Unified School District, Area B
Why do you want to serve on the CUSD board?
I have served as a CUSD board member for the past four years. My children graduated from Half Moon Bay High School. I have the ability to view the K-12 experience for students in its entirety. I would like to be a stable force through the pandemic, instituting routine study sessions that are non-decisional. This would provide uniform information to all board members and the public, improving understanding on complex topics that impact our students.
What would be your top priorities if elected?
My top priority will be to bridge public education through this pandemic, with a bias toward equity and access to resources for all students. Long- term equitable foundation pieces such as visual and performing arts will improve student performance in all subjects. Timing is right for CUSD to explore use of its surplus land. We must work with Sacramento on a different funding model, to achieve a sustainable base for better teacher pay.
What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
One thing that best prepares me for this role is the ability to see gaps, and remain open to a variety of possible solutions. I work to ensure all voices are heard, and follow tasks through to completion. I am a STEM professional (engineer/supervisor) at NASA, with seven years of teaching experience in elementary and middle school. My educational experience includes a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology (San Francisco State University), and a master’s in engineering (Stanford).
DAVID SEATON
Cabrillo Unified School District, Area B
Why do you want to serve on the CUSD board?
I'm running to confront the education gap head-on, serving the board as an unequivocal voice for local families and someone willing to think outside the box in customizing education to each student's needs. If elected, I’ll galvanize our community around practical solutions for CUSD’s coming cash flow crisis and tackle four decades of persisting educational disparities still not presently being properly addressed. CUSD needs a strong local voice fighting for families and urgently demanding accountability.
What would be your top priorities if elected?
Galvanizing the entire Coastside around a renewed commitment to educational excellence. Customizing learning to each student’s needs by thinking outside the box and leveraging all unconventional resources. Strategically breaking up classroom sizes. Assigning all kids to be either tutors (leadership roles) or to receive academic tutoring from other students. Using COVID-19 as the catalyst needed, I want to evolve CUSD into a small-town school district as cherished as nearly every other aspect of our amazing Coastside community.
What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
Attending CUSD (K-12), I've thought about the educational customizations that could benefit our entire community my entire life. Through the decades I’ve witnessed many amazing local Coastside kids slip through the cracks. It pains me to see the same looks of desperation on the faces of different struggling CUSD kids still today. My coastal upbringing has instilled a resolve to fight for local families and the courage needed to overcome CUSD's status quo of low educational expectations.
SOPHIA LAYNE
Cabrillo Unified School District, Area D
Why do you want to serve on the CUSD board?
High-quality public education is a crucial element of a healthy community and society. Through collaborative leadership and evidence-based decision-making as a CUSD board member over the past four years, my perspective as a CUSD parent, and my Spanish-language skills, I’ve supported important shifts toward improved student outcomes and significantly strengthened our school community network. I’d be honored to continue momentum in bringing our school community to the next level, where all can truly thrive!
What would be your top priorities if elected?
My top three priorities, if re-elected, are as follows:
Equity and justice: Systemic improvements to ensure all students, particularly “at promise” students, are provided the highest quality education possible.
Sustainability: Managing resources to ensure success of our students over the short- and long-term, including financial solvency and social-emotional well-being in our school community;
Continuous improvement: Infrastructure and culture to continuously improve planning and execution, resulting in improved academic and social-emotional outcomes for all students.
What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
My proven track record on the board has allowed me to demonstrate the leadership skills, analytical expertise and collaborative network our school community needs to effectively face our challenges and opportunities. As board president, I successfully facilitated district leadership changes and community outreach on school finance. As a member, I supported formation of our first-ever LatinX and LGBTQ+ community roundtables, and continue to advocate tirelessly for the infrastructure, funding, and sustainability needed for student success.
NICHOLAS WROTNIEWSKI
Cabrillo Unified School District, Area D
Why do you want to serve on the CUSD board?
I’ve been waiting four long years for the opportunity to serve on the CUSD board. Throughout this waiting period, I’ve realized one thing is for certain, transformative change is needed now more than ever! I would be honored to serve as your board member, so that I can bring practical solutions, objective communication and community awareness, while holding district leaders to the same high standard of transparency, accountability and creative thinking, necessary for positive change.
What would be your top priorities if elected?
Identify practical solutions to provide all students with essential supports, focusing on our most underserved scholars and families, while bridging the achievement gap.
Maximize effective community outreach, by providing transparent and objective communication, enabling all stakeholders access to important information, which is not only heard but truly understood.
Promote equitable, sustainable, student-centered programs and curriculum that have a lasting positive social-emotional and academic impact, where our students, educators and families feel safe, supported and empowered.
What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
My entire career in the education field as a behavior specialist, spanning 15 years, four years with CUSD, across many diverse socioeconomic settings, has prepared me for this role. Along with my master’s degree in education, with an emphasis in educational leadership, I’ve successfully collaborated with a diverse group of students, parents, educators and administrators to identify creative and practical solutions and effectively manage the most challenging situations within a home or school setting.
