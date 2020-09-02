Dear Editor:
The Half Moon Bay Review has covered various stories on topics such as gun violence, crime, and homelessness within the community. As the safety inside local communities should be a number one priority, ensuring that our national security is strong should also be on the radar.
One way that our national security can be strengthened is through alleviating the issue that is global poverty. The fact of the matter is that countries who are most likely to threaten the national security of the United States are actually among the most poor in comparison to the rest of the world. This is because problems such as poverty and starvation open the door to individuals becoming radicalized out of sheer desperation.
The U.S. military has actually stated on multiple occasions that in order to create a safer United States, the issue of global poverty must be aggressively addressed. That is why I urge Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein to advocate for poverty reduction legislation in Congress.
Cade Pustelnik
Santa Cruz
