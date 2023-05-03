The Half Moon Bay Review asked two Women Moving Millions leaders how to maximize the impact of a philanthropic gift regardless of the dollar amount — best practices to keep in mind whether one is donating $1 or $1 million. Here’s what they said (responses edited for length and clarity):
▸ Sarah Haacke Byrd, CEO at Women Moving Millions: The principles of trust, proximity and partnership are universal for gifts of any size. If you want a small donation to go further, focus on grassroots, locally led organizations and solutions. The leaders working day in and out in the communities they serve will be the best stewards of limited resources.
▸ Stacey Keare, Women Moving Millions board member and president of Girls Rights Project: More people are getting involved in giving circles, which allows for aggregating your funds with other people’s funds so you can feel like you’re a part of something bigger. There are also funds, like the Global Fund for Women, that allow you to contribute to a larger effort. No matter how you’re situated, you can find some sort of community that will allow you to get together with others and have a greater impact on the issues.
— Marie C. Baca
