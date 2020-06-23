William J. Maxwell passed away on June 10, 2020, at age 88. He was born in Sterling, Scotland, on July 9, 1931. He immigrated to Canada with his first wife, Mary Bass, and that is where they started their family.
In 1963 he moved his family to the United States and they lived on Kings Mountain. He also played for the San Francisco Scots soccer team for a while. In 1970 they moved to Half Moon Bay. He was very active in the Half Moon Bay community soccer club as a player and coach. He loved to hunt, go fishing and play golf.
He worked as a teamster warehouseman until he retired at age 62. He then helped at the Half Moon Bay golf course as a starter for a while. Dad was an avid San Jose Sharks hockey team fan.
William is preceded in death by his mother, Janet, and father, John Maxwell. He is survived by his second wife, Diane, his brother Roddy and wife Barb, nephews Roddy Jr. and Derek of Canada, daughter Marlene Barron of Grass Valley, grandkids Brynne, Jerrica and Spencer Barron of Half Moon Bay, son William and wife Maryann of Moss Beach, grandson William Jr. and wife Tina, great-grandkids Jacob, Avery, Leila Maxwell of Pacifica, grandson Bruce Maxwell of Santa Rosa, granddaughter Adiena and husband Thomas Burck of Moss Beach.
Dad/Grandpa, you will be in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you. May you rest in peace.
