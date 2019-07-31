William Howard Van Noland lost his courageous battle with cancer on July 12, 2019, in his Soquel home with his devoted wife, Sonia, his caring sister Deborah and her husband, Dennis, by his side.
Bill is survived by his mother, Naomi Ruth Lighter, and nine brothers and sisters, including twin sister Sue, Mike, Larry, Trula, Deborah, Ruth, Joy, Frank and Melanie. Preceding him in passing was his father, Milton Van Noland, and brothers Steve and Charlie.
Bill was loved by scores of nieces, nephews and their children, and had a countless number of close friends.
Never content to let life pass him by, Bill was blessed with immense courage and passion. For many years he was passionate about his tree-trimming business. Bill was an avid free diver who enjoyed diving for abalone off the reefs of Montara and Moss Beach, where he grew up. He was an accomplished actor, self-taught bass guitarist, drummer and dancer. Bill proudly shared in his wife’s passion of animal rights activism and fostered hundreds of rescue dogs over the past seven years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of William Van Noland to the Humane Society Silicon Valley Foster Program, 901 Ames Ave., Milpitas, CA 95035. Phone: (408) 262-2133 ext. 132.
A celebration of his life with be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Oceano Hotel and Spa in Half Moon Bay. If you plan to attend, please respond no later than Sept. 2 to Deborah, jazzerwoman2003@yahoo.com
I will miss you, my amazing brother and friend.
Dennis Richmond
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.